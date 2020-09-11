The Washington Post

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month! How much do you know about these important Latino Americans?

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the "histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America," according to the official website. It lasts from September 15 to October 15, a time period that includes independence day celebrations in many Latin American countries. (What's the difference between Hispanic and Latino? Hispanic refers to those who come from Spanish-speaking countries; Latino refers to those whose ancestors come from Latin America.)

KidsPost September 11, 2020
1

KK Ottesen/ for The Washington Post

Who was one of the co-founders of the National Farm Workers Association, a group that fought for the rights of farmworkers, and came up with the famous rallying phrase, "Si, se puede" or "Yes, we can."

Richard Chavez

Dolores Huerta

Sylvia Rivera

Sal Castro

2

Sarah L. Voisin/ The Washington Post

Who was the other co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association and participated in three water-only fasts to bring awareness to farmworker's issues?

Willie Velasquez

Fred Ross

Gloria Anzaldúa

Cesar Chavez

3

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

Who was the first Supreme Court justice of Latino Heritage?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Sylvia Rivera

Sonia Sotomayor

Thurgood Marshall

4

Jonathon Newton/ The Washington Post

Who was the first American astronaut of Latino descent?

Franklin Chang-Diaz

Serena Auñón-Chancellor

John Olivas

Ellen Ochoa

5

Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post

Who was the first person of Latino descent to be a member of the president's Cabinet, the group of people leading government departments such as the Department of Education?

Joe Baca

Henry Bonilla

Lauro Cavazos

Ed Garza

6

Christi Goodwin/ The Washington Post

Which singer and political activist of Latino descent sang "We Shall Overcome" at the March on Washington in 1963?

Gloria Estefan

Celia Cruz

Joan Baez

Carlos Santana

7

Spencer Selvidge/ for The Washington Post

Which singer brought Tejano music to the mainstream?

Selena Quintanilla

Jennifer Lopez

Selena Gomez 

Gloria Estefan

8

Michael S. Williamson/ The Washington Post

Which trans woman of Puerto Rican descent was an active member of the Gay Liberation Front and was an advocate for trans rights?

Marsha P. Johnson

Victoria Cruz

Reina Gossett

Sylvia Rivera

9

John Minchillo/ The Associated Press

Who is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress?

Lisa Sánchez

Sylvia Garcia

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Grace Napolitano

10

The Associated Press

Who was the first Latino baseball player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

Rodolfo Gonzalez

Roberto Clemente

David Ortiz

Rafael Nadal

11

Craig Hudson/ The Washington Post

Under which U.S. president was the National Hispanic Heritage Month established?

Lyndon B. Johnson

John F. Kennedy

Bill Clinton

Ronald Reagan

Your score: 0 / 11

Click to register your score and compare with others
Most Read