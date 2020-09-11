Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month! How much do you know about these important Latino Americans?

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the "histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America," according to the official website. It lasts from September 15 to October 15, a time period that includes independence day celebrations in many Latin American countries. (What's the difference between Hispanic and Latino? Hispanic refers to those who come from Spanish-speaking countries; Latino refers to those whose ancestors come from Latin America.)
Who was one of the co-founders of the National Farm Workers Association, a group that fought for the rights of farmworkers, and came up with the famous rallying phrase, "Si, se puede" or "Yes, we can."
Richard Chavez
Dolores Huerta
Sylvia Rivera
Sal Castro
Who was the other co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association and participated in three water-only fasts to bring awareness to farmworker's issues?
Willie Velasquez
Fred Ross
Gloria Anzaldúa
Cesar Chavez
Who was the first Supreme Court justice of Latino Heritage?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Sylvia Rivera
Sonia Sotomayor
Thurgood Marshall
Who was the first American astronaut of Latino descent?
Franklin Chang-Diaz
Serena Auñón-Chancellor
John Olivas
Ellen Ochoa
Who was the first person of Latino descent to be a member of the president's Cabinet, the group of people leading government departments such as the Department of Education?
Joe Baca
Henry Bonilla
Lauro Cavazos
Ed Garza
Which singer and political activist of Latino descent sang "We Shall Overcome" at the March on Washington in 1963?
Gloria Estefan
Celia Cruz
Joan Baez
Carlos Santana
Which singer brought Tejano music to the mainstream?
Selena Quintanilla
Jennifer Lopez
Selena Gomez
Gloria Estefan
Which trans woman of Puerto Rican descent was an active member of the Gay Liberation Front and was an advocate for trans rights?
Marsha P. Johnson
Victoria Cruz
Reina Gossett
Sylvia Rivera
Who is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress?
Lisa Sánchez
Sylvia Garcia
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Grace Napolitano
Who was the first Latino baseball player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame?
Rodolfo Gonzalez
Roberto Clemente
David Ortiz
Rafael Nadal
Under which U.S. president was the National Hispanic Heritage Month established?
Lyndon B. Johnson
John F. Kennedy
Bill Clinton
Ronald Reagan