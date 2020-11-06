The Washington Post

Happy Veterans Day!

How much do you know about this holiday and veterans in general? Find out here!

KidsPost November 06, 2020
1

Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post

November 11, which is Veterans Day, is also the day fighting stopped 100 years ago in which war?

Korean War

World War I

World War II

Vietnam War

2

Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post

Before it was changed to Veterans Day, what was the November 11 holiday called?

World War I Day

Remembrance Day

World War II Day

Armistice Day

3

Salwan Georges/ The Washington Post

When was the Veterans Administration, a federal agency, officially created?

1818

1945

1966

1930

4

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

Which president signed into law the Servicemen's Readjustment Act, also known as the G.I. Bill of Rights? This law provided veterans with help paying for college and borrowing money to buy a home and other benefits.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Herbert Hoover

Woodrow Wilson

Gerald Ford

5

Kevin Coombs/ Reuters

Which flower is used as an international symbol for veterans after a poem was written about them in the context of war by a World War I Canadian officer?

White rose

Hydrangea

Poppy flower

Tulip

6

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

How many veterans are in the United States?

18 million

43.5 million

10.3 million

1.4 million

7

Susan Biddle/ The Washington Post

What percentage of veterans in the United States are women?

10 percent

5 percent

22 percent

43 percent

8

The Washington Post/ Matt McClain

Which war accounts for the largest percentage of living veterans in the United States?

Vietnam War

Global War on Terrorism 

World War II

Korean War

9

Astrid Rieken/ for The Washington Post

What percentage of U.S. adults are veterans?

15 percent

2 percent

21 percent

7 percent

10

Calla Kessler/ The Washington Post

True or False: The design of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located in Washington, D.C., was determined by a nationwide competition.

True

False

Your score: 0 / 10

