Happy Veterans Day!

How much do you know about this holiday and veterans in general? Find out here!
November 11, which is Veterans Day, is also the day fighting stopped 100 years ago in which war?
Korean War
World War I
World War II
Vietnam War
Before it was changed to Veterans Day, what was the November 11 holiday called?
World War I Day
Remembrance Day
World War II Day
Armistice Day
When was the Veterans Administration, a federal agency, officially created?
1818
1945
1966
1930
Which president signed into law the Servicemen's Readjustment Act, also known as the G.I. Bill of Rights? This law provided veterans with help paying for college and borrowing money to buy a home and other benefits.
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Herbert Hoover
Woodrow Wilson
Gerald Ford
Which flower is used as an international symbol for veterans after a poem was written about them in the context of war by a World War I Canadian officer?
White rose
Hydrangea
Poppy flower
Tulip
How many veterans are in the United States?
18 million
43.5 million
10.3 million
1.4 million
What percentage of veterans in the United States are women?
10 percent
5 percent
22 percent
43 percent
Which war accounts for the largest percentage of living veterans in the United States?
Vietnam War
Global War on Terrorism
World War II
Korean War
What percentage of U.S. adults are veterans?
15 percent
2 percent
21 percent
7 percent
True or False: The design of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located in Washington, D.C., was determined by a nationwide competition.
True
False