Happy World Elephant Day!

World Elephant Day is on August 12. Test your knowledge on elephants here!
Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post
Which animal is used to protect crops against elephants because elephants are scared of them?
Cat
Dog
Fox
Bee
Evelyn Hockstein/ for The Washington Post
How long can elephants live?
60 to 70 years
5 to 15 years
100 to 110 years
20 to 25 years
Evelyn Hockstein/ for The Washington Post
How can you tell the difference between an African elephant and an Asian elephant?
Skin color
Eye color
Ear shape and size
Feet shape
Tony Karumba/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
Is it true that African elephants are the world's largest land animal?
True
False
Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images
Which animal is the closest living relative to the elephant?
African buff
Rock hyrax
Rhinoceros
Hippopotamus
Tony Karumba/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
How many subspecies of the African elephant exist?
Two
Three
Four
Five
Daniel Reinhardt/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
How long are elephants pregnant?
9 months
15 months
22 months
48 months
Evelyn Hockstein/ for The Washington Post
How many hours a day does an elephant spend eating?
4 to 5 hours
16 to 18 hours
8 to 10 hours
1 to 2 hours
Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post
How do elephants say hello to each other?
Splash water
Yell at each other
Flap their ears
Wrap their trunks together
Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post
What are elephants not able to do that other mammals can?
Jump
Swim
Sing
Run