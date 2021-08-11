The Washington Post

Happy World Elephant Day!

World Elephant Day is on August 12. Test your knowledge on elephants here!

KidsPost August 11, 2021
1

Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post

Which animal is used to protect crops against elephants because elephants are scared of them?

Cat

Dog

Fox

Bee

2

Evelyn Hockstein/ for The Washington Post

How long can elephants live?

60 to 70 years

5 to 15 years

100 to 110 years

20 to 25 years

3

Evelyn Hockstein/ for The Washington Post

How can you tell the difference between an African elephant and an Asian elephant?

Skin color

Eye color

Ear shape and size

Feet shape

4

Tony Karumba/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

Is it true that African elephants are the world's largest land animal?

True

False

5

Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images

Which animal is the closest living relative to the elephant?

African buff

Rock hyrax

Rhinoceros

Hippopotamus

6

Tony Karumba/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

How many subspecies of the African elephant exist?

Two

Three

Four

Five

7

Daniel Reinhardt/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

How long are elephants pregnant?

9 months

15 months

22 months

48 months

8

Evelyn Hockstein/ for The Washington Post

How many hours a day does an elephant spend eating?

4 to 5 hours

16 to 18 hours

8 to 10 hours

1 to 2 hours

9

Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post

How do elephants say hello to each other?

Splash water

Yell at each other

Flap their ears

Wrap their trunks together

10

Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post

What are elephants not able to do that other mammals can?

Jump

Swim

Sing

Run

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others