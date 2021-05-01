Athletics: 1B Matt Olson missed his third straight game after being hit in the left eye by a ball that ricocheted off the L-screen during batting practice Thursday. Olson took some groundballs and swings in the batting cage before Saturday’s game but is unlikely to return for Sunday’s series finale. “I doubt it,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin. “I doubt tomorrow.” ... LHP A.J. Puk (left biceps strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday and the team will see how he responds to determine the next step. ... RHP Burch Smith (groin strain) will throw a two-up simulated game Sunday at the team’s alternate training site in Stockton.