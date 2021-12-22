The Washington Post

Have you seen the new Spider-Man movie? Test your knowledge on Spidey and other iconic comic book characters!

Test your knowledge on comic book characters and storylines here!

KidsPost December 22, 2021
1

Francisco Guasco/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Which comic book character was the first to get a live action adaption?

Spider-Man

Superman﻿

Cat Woman

Captain Marvel

2

Michel du Cille/ The Washington Post

Who is considered the first superhero comic book character?

Batman

Superman

Supergirl

Ironman

3

Matt Cowan/ Getty images

Superman is an alien who is powered by the sun. How does Wonder Woman have powers?

The moon gives her power

Greek gods give her powers

Water gives her powers

A witch gave her powers

4

Matt Sayles/ Associated Press

Who was the Marvel comics writer who created iconic characters like Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and the X-Men?

Stan Lee

Scott Snyder﻿

Alan Moore

Grant Morrison

5

Ng Han Guan/ Associated Press

When Captain America was first introduced, his adventures were mostly him fighting which country that the United States, at the time, was at war against?

Vietnam

Germany

Portugal

Iraq

6

Mike Coppola/ Getty

In Supergirl's first origin story, how is she related to Superman?

She is Superman's sister

She is Superman's aunt﻿

She is not related to Superman

She is Superman's cousin

7

Chris Delmas/ Agence France-Presse via Getty

Which comic book issue is the bestselling of all time, having sold over 8 million copies when it was published in 1991?

"Secret Wars #1"

"Fantastic Four #60"﻿

"Detective Comics #1000"

"X-Men #1"

8

Toni L. Sandys/ The Washington Post

Which comic book series holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running superhero comic book series?

"Action Comics"

"The Amazing Spider-Man"﻿

"The Brave and the Bold"

"Supergirl"

Your score: 0 / 8

Click to register your score and compare with others