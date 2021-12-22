Have you seen the new Spider-Man movie? Test your knowledge on Spidey and other iconic comic book characters!

Test your knowledge on comic book characters and storylines here!
Which comic book character was the first to get a live action adaption?
Spider-Man
Superman
Cat Woman
Captain Marvel
Who is considered the first superhero comic book character?
Batman
Superman
Supergirl
Ironman
Superman is an alien who is powered by the sun. How does Wonder Woman have powers?
The moon gives her power
Greek gods give her powers
Water gives her powers
A witch gave her powers
Who was the Marvel comics writer who created iconic characters like Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and the X-Men?
Stan Lee
Scott Snyder
Alan Moore
Grant Morrison
When Captain America was first introduced, his adventures were mostly him fighting which country that the United States, at the time, was at war against?
Vietnam
Germany
Portugal
Iraq
In Supergirl's first origin story, how is she related to Superman?
She is Superman's sister
She is Superman's aunt
She is not related to Superman
She is Superman's cousin
Which comic book issue is the bestselling of all time, having sold over 8 million copies when it was published in 1991?
"Secret Wars #1"
"Fantastic Four #60"
"Detective Comics #1000"
"X-Men #1"
Which comic book series holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running superhero comic book series?
"Action Comics"
"The Amazing Spider-Man"
"The Brave and the Bold"
"Supergirl"