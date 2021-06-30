Orioles: Franco sprained his ankle when he slipped trying to catch a foul ball on the last play of the game. ... RHP Travis Lakins was placed on the injured list with right elbow pain on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s start in the second inning. Hyde said he would undergo more testing later this week but that he’s likely to be out for a while. ... RHP Spenser Watkins had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk to take his spot on the roster in his first stint on an MLB roster.