

Illustration of salmonella. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

One person has died and 17 others were sickened in a multistate outbreak linked to salmonella-tainted chicken, federal health officials said Wednesday. The illnesses occurred between Sept. 25, 2017, and June 4.

The death occurred in New York state, with the other victims sickened in an area stretching down the Mid-Atlantic to Virginia. The person who died was among eight hospitalized for the illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Some victims told investigators that they ate Empire Kosher brand chicken. The particular strain of salmonella was traced back to raw chicken samples at two facilities, including one that processes Empire products, the CDC said. Empire Kosher did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities are not warning people at this time to stay away from any particular chicken, CDC spokeswoman Brittany Behm said. But health officials also are not sure whether they have accounted for everyone who was sickened in that period.

“It may be too early to tell,” Behm told The Washington Post.

It is unclear when the person died from the illness. The CDC referred further questions to the New York State Department of Health, which first uncovered the outbreak of salmonella illness and alerted federal health officials. New York state health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is investigating the contamination. On Friday, the agency issued an alert out of an “abundance of caution,” advising consumers about the illnesses.

Salmonellosis can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours of consumption of contaminated products, the agency said.

In July, at least 90 people reported illnesses during an outbreak of salmonella illness linked to raw turkey products. That followed an April recall of 200 million eggs out of fears that a contamination sickened nearly two dozen people.

The CDC has compiled a list of best practices to avoid infections:

Wash your hands before and after preparing any food, especially raw meat, as well as all preparation areas, including counter tops and cutting boards. Also wash your hands after petting animals or using the restroom.

Cook raw meat thoroughly.

Do not feed raw food to pets.

