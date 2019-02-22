

Planned Parenthood stands to lose a large portion of its funding as a result of the Trump administration’s new rule for the federal family planning program. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)

The Trump administration took aim at Planned Parenthood Friday, issuing a rule barring groups that provide abortions or abortion referrals from participating in the $286 million federal family planning program — a move that is expected to redirect millions toward faith-based providers.

Under the long-expected mandate, which opponents vow to challenge in court, federally funded family planning clinics can no longer refer a patient for abortion and will have to maintain a “clear physical and financial separation” between services funded by the government and any organization that provides abortions or referrals for abortions. Recipients of grants under the Title X program, which serves mostly low-income women, were already prohibited from performing abortions with those funds.

The change was celebrated by social conservatives who oppose abortion and helped elect Trump. Health and Human Services officials have said the change is necessary to ensure transparency and the legal and ethical use of taxpayer funds.

The move represents “decisive action to disentangle taxpayers from the big abortion industry led by Planned Parenthood,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, an antiabortion group, said in a statement.

“The finalized ‘protect life rule’ draws a bright line between abortion and family planning programs – just as the federal law requires and the Supreme Court has upheld,” said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins.

Critics, including 15 governors, decried the change as a “gag rule” that would undermine the physician-patient relationship and threatened legal action to block it from taking effect in their states. They’ve also described it as an indirect way to defund Planned Parenthood, which has long been a target of antiabortion activists as the nation’s largest provider of reproductive care services, including abortions.

New York attorney general Letitia James tweeted that the new rules are “dangerous & unnecessary,” putting millions of Americans at risk, and that the state would take legal action.

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen called the rule “unconscionable and unethical.”

“Imagine if the Trump administration prevented doctors from talking to our patients with diabetes about insulin,” she said. “It would never happen. Reproductive health care should be no different."

Wen has said the group could not accept funds under the new rule because it would compromise its ethical obligations to patients. The women’s health care provider serves about 41 percent of Title X patients and receives about $60 million from the program.

The rule is expected to result in a dramatic change in the type of information the roughly 4 million women participating in the Title X program receive. Some of the faith-based groups advocate “fertility awareness” or the rhythm method and abstinence as methods of preventing pregnancy. In November, HHS, issued a funding opportunity announcement for Title X that elevates natural family planning and abstinence counseling as program priorities.

Democratic members of Congress last week objected to what they have called an “unconventional and nontransparent” review process for the rule and called on the Office of Management and Budget to send it back to HHS for more analysis. In a Feb. 15 letter, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (Md.) and Sens. Patty Murray (Wash.), Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) called out HHS for taking numerous shortcuts.

Among other concerns, they said, there was no advanced public notice and no early outreach to groups that participate in the program. Their letter pointed out that HHS had failed to provide an adequate cost-benefit analysis or to account for the rule’s negative health impacts on the poor women the program serves. And it noted that “numerous major medical associations, 15 governors, 200 members of Congress, more than 20 state and local health departments, and more than 500,000 members of the public submitted comments opposing the rule on constitutional, legal, ethical, and policy grounds.”

The Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research center that supports abortion rights, said it expects lawsuits seeking to stop the law’s implementation before it even goes into effect. Senior Policy Manager Kinsey Hasstedt accused the administration of seeking to “subvert this longstanding and critical program to appease social conservatives and further their ideological agenda.”

The rule takes effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register. However, clinics will have 120 days to comply with the requirement that family planning and abortion services are kept financially separated and a year to comply with the physical separation requirement.

The rule, which was announced in May, was modeled after requirements adopted under President Ronald Reagan but never enforced. The Trump regulation does allow for a limited exception to the referral ban. If a pregnant patient has decided to have an abortion and makes an explicit request for a referral, a physician would be allowed to provide a list of comprehensive care providers as long as she or he does not indicate which of them offer abortion services.

The administration implemented a similar rule — nicknamed the “Mexico City gag rule” — for grantees of U.S. foreign aid that prevents organizations that get those funds from referring, providing or discussing abortion with patients.



The Trump administration's changes to Title X mirror similar rules that require groups receiving U.S. global health aid from referring, providing or discussing abortion with their patients. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

