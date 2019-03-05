

John Wiesman, Washington state's secretary of health, talks to reporters after appearing before a state legislative committee on health care in Olympia. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

The top official overseeing Washington state’s worst measles outbreak in two decades is calling on the federal government to launch a national campaign to counter anti-vaccine groups spreading false information.

John Wiesman, Washington state’s health secretary, said in an interview Monday that a national campaign similar to the U.S. government campaign against smoking is what’s needed to help parents understand the importance of immunizations to prevent a variety of childhood diseases. The measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest has sickened at least 75 people, most of them unvaccinated children under 10. That accounts for more than one-third of the 206 measles cases reported in the United States in just the first two months of 2019.

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the nation’s most vocal and organized anti-vaccination activists. That movement has helped drive down child immunizations in Washington, as well as in neighboring Oregon and Idaho, to some of the lowest rates in the country.

“We don’t have anything to counter the media of a very well-organized and connected group of a small number of folks who are having a huge impact” in spreading misinformation about vaccine safety, Wiesman said. “We’re really lacking that.”

Wiesman is expected to make that point when he testifies Tuesday before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions at a hearing examining the reasons behind outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. Also appearing before the panel are Saad B. Omer, a professor at Emory University in Georgia, whose research has focused on ways to increase vaccine acceptance; Jonathan A. McCullers, pediatrician in chief at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis; and Ethan Lindenberger, an 18-year-old from Ohio who got himself vaccinated after questioning his parents’ anti-vaccine stances.

The Senate hearing comes as the resurgence of measles across the United States is spurring a backlash against vaccine critics. Several states, including Iowa, Minnesota, Maine, New Jersey and Vermont, are considering measures that would make it harder for parents to opt out of immunizing their children. Washington and Oregon are among 17 states that allow parents to opt out of vaccinating their children for personal or philosophical reasons.

But the legislatures in Washington and Oregon are considering laws that would remove nonmedical exemptions for the routinely administered measles vaccine.

[Several states are considering measures to make it harder for parents to opt out of immunizations]

The United States eliminated measles in 2000, which was considered a significant public health success. But since then, the resurgence of cases is mostly the result of U.S. travelers returning home with the infection or spreading it to communities with high concentrations of individuals who aren’t vaccinated. The virus can be contracted by someone up to two hours after an infected person has left a room. It spreads through the air and infects the respiratory tract. It can be deadly, especially for children

Global concern about vaccine hesitancy is also rising as measles cases have jumped because of gaps in vaccination coverage. For the first time, the World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 global threats of 2019.

UNICEF warned recently that global cases of measles are surging to alarmingly high levels, led by 10 countries that account for more than 74 percent of the total increase, and several others that had previously been declared measles free. Ukraine, with more than 35,000 cases in 2018, tops the list of countries with the largest increase in cases from 2017 to 2018. The Washington state outbreak is believed to have started with a U.S. traveler to Ukraine who brought the disease back to Clark County, Wash.

In recent years, there have been several large sustained measles outbreaks in Britain, Germany, France and Italy, all popular tourist destinations for U.S. travelers.

Wiesman is calling for the federal government to fund the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a campaign to delve deeply into “what it is that has people concerned” about vaccines and their safety and then come up with a plan for a public health response.

Part of the problem for clinicians and nurses in talking to parents about vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, is that few people have firsthand experience with these illnesses, he said.

As public memory of the terror of measles epidemics has faded, however, doubts about vaccines have grown — often stoked by discredited and fraudulent research claiming a link between the shots and autism. Anti-vaccine narratives do particularly well on social media because personal anecdotes and sensational content play better than the dry recitation of scientific facts, according to a study last year. Anti-vaccine proponents are a small minority, but on social media they may appear to be the majority.

Medical professionals and lawmakers have been pressuring companies like Facebook and Google to take action against anti-vaccination content in the name of public safety. Pinterest has been suppressing search results on vaccinations since December. Google’s YouTube has said it would begin removing videos with “borderline content” that “misinform users in harmful ways.” Amazon also appears to have removed anti-vaccination documentaries from search results on Amazon Prime Video, as well as from the catalogue of videos included with its Prime service. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Wiesman said it is imperative for public health and health-care providers to share the science about the safety and importance of vaccines in a way that reaches vaccine-hesitant parents. Clinicians, especially physicians, are the most trusted source of vaccine information, even among those who refuse vaccines. Research has found that a strong physician recommendation for vaccines is one of the most important factors in immunization acceptance. But pediatricians often have only limited time to have detailed conversations with vaccine-hesitant parents during a short wellness visit with a child. Under insurance guidelines, pediatricians don’t get reimbursed for the time they spend counseling parents on vaccine safety.

