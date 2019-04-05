

BETHESDA, MD - APRIL 2: A new sign at the entrance to the NIH campus in Bethesda, Md. tells visitors they must state their citizenship to gain entry. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins is apologizing to two Iranian graduate students who were blocked from campus after they were asked to disclose their citizenship, as opposition to a new security practice continued to grow among scientists and others.

In an email Friday to all NIH personnel, Collins said he is “deeply troubled” that a Georgetown University graduate student was interrupted during a presentation that was part of an application for a postdoctoral fellowship and escorted from campus. He said he has “extended a personal apology to this individual.

“I also have learned of another non-U.S. citizen who had to miss the first day of a two-day meeting because of visitor clearance issues. I am also reaching out to that person to express regret.”

In the email, Collins said the visitor clearance process “was mishandled by security staff,” and added that officials are reviewing recent changes to the way visitors, patients and others are screened when they attempt to enter the Bethesda, Md. campus to “ensure that all of our guests, regardless of where they are from, are treated with the utmost respect and consideration.”

Collins’s apology followed a Washington Post report that NIH scientists had voiced alarm at the unannounced start of new security measures that require guards to ask visitors to disclose their citizenship. Those who come from countries classified as state sponsors of terrorism – Iran, Sudan, Syria and North Korea – are required to be cleared 10 days prior to arrival at NIH, he said.

Those measures are associated with a 2011 policy that covers all facilities run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including NIH, that mandates officials develop credentials to access their buildings, networks and computer systems. But Collins acknowledged “this policy has not been well communicated.”

An NIH spokeswoman said the problems in recent weeks were triggered by a “software update” that required security guards to fill out the citizenship of everyone receiving a visitor’s pass at the NIH security building, known as Gateway Center.

Few at the government’s premier biomedical institution were aware this would happen until visitors from Iran started being turned away.

“Clearly, this is not uniform and we’re trying to figure what’s going on,” said spokeswoman Renate Myles.

In addition to the March 19 incident involving the Georgetown graduate student, the Post interviewed a private sector brain researcher who was held up at the security center for nearly an hour before police and NIH officials intervened and allowed him on campus to deliver a lecture to about two dozen people.

Collins also said in the email that NIH had discovered a graduate student from the University of Virginia who was prevented by security from entering the campus on the first day of a two-day conference. He was allowed to attend the second day.

Groups representing NIH scientists have complained to the campus leadership about the new measure and questioned whether it amounts to racial profiling. A meeting was scheduled for Friday between a governing council of the Assembly of Scientists and NIH Deputy Director Michael Gottesman.

A scientist outside NIH joined others who said they were upset by the events on the campus, where researchers from around the globe work.

J. David Jentsch, a neuroscientist at Binghamton University in New York tweeted he would no longer visit the NIH campus for any reason, including to attend conferences or conduct grant reviews, until NIH stops “this inhumane profiling behavior.”

Told about Collins’s apology, he said it needs to be broadcast more publicly.

“The policy itself affects the entire scientific community,” Jentsch said. “We as scientists include as our closest colleagues people from everywhere in the world, including those who had no choice as to where they happened to be born. But they made the choice to come to the United States and contribute to our scientific profession."

