The Washington state Senate narrowly passed legislation Wednesday night that would prevent parents from opting their children out of getting vaccinated for measles and boost low immunization rates that have led to one of the state’s worst measles outbreaks in more than two decades.

The bill to eliminate personal or philosophical exemptions from the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine passed 25 to 22 in the Democratic-controlled chamber. No Republicans voted in favor, and one Democrat voted against. Republicans proposed more than a dozen amendments in attempts to weaken the bill. A nearly identical measure passed the House last month. Because the bill was amended in the Senate, it must now go back to the House for a final vote, where it is widely expected to pass. Both houses are controlled by Democrats.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D) strongly supports the measure. If Washington is successful in enacting the legislation, it would be a major victory for immunization advocates and mark the first time in four years that a state has tightened immunization requirements in the face of growing anti-vaccine sentiment.

Advocates and lawmakers were able to overcome strong lobbying by anti-vaccine groups, which are among the most vocal and organized in the country. Those groups mobilized hundreds of supporters, who telephoned and sent emails to lawmakers, turned out for public hearings to raise concerns about vaccine safety and personal freedom and proposed poison-pill amendments.

Immunization advocates were overjoyed.

“We are elated!” said Sarah Rafton, executive director of the Washington chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Rupin Thakkar, president of the AAP chapter, blamed dangerous measles outbreaks on the rise of vaccine exemptions for personal beliefs and applauded the legislature for eliminating them. “The recent measles outbreak served as an alarm, and today our legislators bravely stood with facts over fiction.” he said.

State Sen. Annette Cleveland, the Democrat who sponsored the bill, spent more than two hours during the floor debate Wednesday night refuting misinformation about the safety of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and measles’ risk for children. She told colleagues that a vote against the bill would be “a vote against public health, a vote against the safety of our public spaces.”

After the measure passed, she referred to the “unfortunate reality today that many people embrace conspiracy theories and alternative facts more readily than proven science.” In a statement to The Washington Post, she added: “It’s even more disappointing when you hear colleagues across the aisle share their constituents’ unsubstantiated Internet theories over the expert knowledge of our country’s best medical minds at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Referring to anti-vaccine misinformation that dominates social media, she added: “When people are giving more weight to Google searches than peer-reviewed research, we have a fundamental problem.”

The stricter rule would apply only to immunizations for measles, mumps and rubella. Parents would continue to be able to have their children opt out of other required school vaccinations, citing personal or philosophical exemptions. Religious and medical exemptions will still be allowed for all vaccinations, including MMR.

Wednesday’s action comes as the resurgent disease approaches record numbers and other states weigh similar legislation to close loopholes or eliminate personal or religious exemptions from vaccination requirements.

Inslee is also running for president on a platform devoted almost exclusively to climate change and evidence-based science. The debate has been seen as one pitting advocates of science and public health, who reflect the majority of Americans who support vaccination, against a minority of anti-vaccine activists and their ability to marshal supporters.

Other state and local efforts to control outbreaks are also encountering resistance from those opposed to mandatory vaccinations: In New York City, a group of parents brought a lawsuit Monday against the Board of Health’s order to vaccinate everyone in four hard-hit Zip codes in Brooklyn, home to tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews and the locus of 329 measles cases. But in a meeting Wednesday, New York City’s health board voted unanimously to extend that order, although efforts in the state capital to tighten vaccination laws appeared unlikely to move.

On Tuesday, officials in Rockland County, N.Y., barred all unvaccinated people who had been exposed to the disease from public gathering places, including houses of worship, for up to three weeks. “Need we wait for someone to die?” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in announcing the measure.

Simultaneous campaigns to toughen state requirements in Iowa, Colorado, Maine and Oregon also face strong opposition, although it remains unclear what, if any, impact Washington’s success might have on lawmakers in those states. Washington is one of 17 states that allow exemptions from required immunizations for personal or philosophical beliefs.

Washington’s outbreak had prompted Inslee to declare a state of emergency Jan. 25 after officials reported 25 measles cases. As the numbers shot up — 78 measles cases in Washington and neighboring Oregon have been confirmed, among 555 cases nationwide across 20 states — lawmakers in Olympia began weighing legislation to eliminate personal or philosophical exemptions.

If the outbreaks are not brought under control, health officials worry that measles cases in 2019 will set an all-time high nearly two decades after the severe respiratory disease was “eliminated” in the United States. It once sent tens of thousands of Americans to hospitals each year and killed an estimated 400 to 500 people, many of them young children.

Public health officials had been worried the bill was headed for defeat. That would have sent a “bad message in the sense that exceptions to vaccines really do need to be made solely on medical grounds, if you take a pure public health perspective,” said Michael Fraser, chief executive for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

“I think it would also suggest that a very vocal minority has a disproportionate amount of influence on an issue that impacts everybody,” he said.

But Fraser, speaking before he knew the outcome of the vote, said, “States do things really differently, and most likely there would continue to be a push for very comprehensive legislation to tighten exemptions, regardless of what happens in Washington.”

Rafton said there is broad public support for the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccinations, noting that 98 percent of children in the United States are immunized. But in Washington, the state’s vaccination rate for kindergarten-age children for the 2017-18 school year is 86 percent — well below the 95 percent state target to effectively prevent the spread of most diseases. About 4.7 percent of Washington kindergartners claimed an exemption to at least one vaccine — over twice the national rate, according to state Health Department data for 2017-2018. Nearly 9 of 10 children with nonmedical exemptions claimed personal or philosophical reasons.

Until Wednesday, the bill’s supporters were not optimistic about its chances. A handful of Democratic senators had been uncomfortable with the measure, said Rafton. “One senator has been hesitant because a family member had a reaction to a vaccine,” she said.

But a flurry of 11th-hour maneuvering allowed the bill to be called for a vote. A procedural motion nearly derailed the vote, which was further delayed by a fire alarm that forced evacuation of the chamber. Throughout the evening, Republican senators proposed 18 amendments to delay, weaken or alter the bill, all of which were either withdrawn or defeated. Some ran counter to science. One amendment would have lessened protection for the youngest children, who are most at risk for serious complications of measles.

Lawmakers genuinely want to make a change in the law, Rafton said. “But they don’t understand that it’s very difficult to come up with a mechanism other than plain and simple eliminating the personal exemption.”

In the weeks leading up to the debate, the medical community was at a disadvantage because it was unable to mobilize the same kind of physical presence at hearings and in meetings with legislators as the anti-vaccine activists, she said.

Medical groups could easily mobilize 100 doctors to visit the state capital, she said, but didn’t want to have “doctors and parents facing off in the hallways,” Rafton said. As a result, “we haven’t been able to represent our members with that same sort of palpable presence, despite pediatricians’ clear opinions that the law should change.”

Doctors also want to keep a dialogue going with “the parents who worry and wonder about getting shots,” she said. “So we want to take the high road in advocacy. We find when doctors are thoughtful and truly listening to parents, over time, they’re able to get the right information.”

