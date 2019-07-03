One patient dead. Five others infected. A thousand surgeries postponed and 3,000 people told to watch for infection symptoms.

That’s the toll so far from mold problems at Seattle Children’s Hospital that forced the indefinite shutdown of all main operating rooms this May. The hospital says issues with its air filtering system were likely at fault.

The six patients who developed infections — three last year, three this year — were more at risk to the mold due to their medical procedures, according to the hospital. The death occurred last year.

Mark Del Beccaro, chief medical officer at the children’s hospital, told The Post that the extensive work required to make sure the facility is safe has kept the hospital’s operating rooms closed but that daily air testing has started to show “encouraging” results. He thinks the hospital may be able to determine a reopening date this week.

“For most patients, the risk is very low that they could get an infection,” he said. “The infections we had were in very specific types of procedures, but out of the caution that we have to make sure everybody is safe, we’ve closed everything.”

Most people can breathe the fungus behind the infections, called Aspergillus, without health issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the mold is likely to cause problems — such as allergic reactions or lung and organ infections — for people with already-compromised immune systems. That’s why medical centers like Seattle Children’s Hospital work to filter spores out of their air.

A May investigation by the Seattle Children’s Hospital found problems in its air system, including gaps in filters that could let spores through. Since then, the hospital has upgraded its air handler, installed a new humidification system and sealed potential air leaks in its operating rooms, according to hospital spokeswoman Alyse Bernal. It’s also deep-cleaned its rooms and started disinfecting surfaces with ultraviolet light, she said.

“We are very sorry for the impact the air quality issue in our operating rooms has had on our patients and families, and we are taking this situation very seriously,” Bernal told The Post in an email.

She declined to share details of the infected patients, citing their privacy.

Other medical centers are working with the children’s hospital to take over the most urgent disrupted surgeries, Del Beccaro said, but that’s still left more than 1,000 patients with their operations postponed.

With Seattle Children’s Hospital procedures disrupted, Harborview Medical Center has already absorbed more than 70 of its surgeries and has 19 more scheduled in the coming days, said Tina Mankowski, a spokeswoman for University of Washington Medicine. UW Medical Center has performed 12 operations and is taking others on a case-by-case basis, she added.

"Both hospitals are working with Seattle Children’s to make sure that they do what they can do to help them,” Mankowski said.

The children’s hospital first became aware of the mold problem when patients who had surgeries in March and April of last year developed infections, Del Beccaro said. Mold spores floating in the air can get into bodies opened up for surgery, then slowly turn into an infection once the wound is closed, he added.

The hospital traced the issue to a few rooms, cleaning them, sealing potential air leaks and in some cases remodeling to minimize the chances for spores to enter, he said.

The hospital did not find evidence of a broader issue, got good air testing results and saw no infections for nine months, according to Del Beccaro.

“We believed that the work we had done to those rooms had solved the problem,” he said.

The hospital reached out at the time to the public health department for Seattle and King County, which put it in touch with the CDC for help dealing with the mold, according to James Apa, a spokesman for the department.

The CDC provided its expertise and “ultimately determined that Children’s was taking the right approach to address the situation at that time,” Apa wrote to The Post, saying that neither Apa’s department nor the CDC produced reports.

County officials also passed the issue on to the Washington State Department of Health. The department opened an investigation but “found no deficient practices,” a state spokesperson said.

But the hospital was struck again by mold again this spring. On May 18, the hospital closed four operating rooms where mold had been detected, continuing to perform some procedures in other areas, according to the hospital.

By May 24, though, the hospital had closed its other 10 operating rooms, which Del Beccaro said was necessary to fix the facility’s air system.

State and federal government groups scrutinizing the children’s hospital in the wake of the new infections have presented the hospital with their concerns.

Kristen Maki from the Washington Department of Health told The Post that Aspergillus infections do not necessarily violate hospital licensing laws but can indicate “that the facility’s systems may not be complaint.” Since hearing from Seattle Children’s Hospital this May, the department has visited the hospital and opened an investigation into the facility’s state license.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) also investigated and found “deficiencies,” CMS told The Post. CMS said it is working with the state Department of Health to monitor the impact of the closed operating rooms on health care access and on June 20 sent the children’s hospital a summary of problems.

CMS said it is still reviewing the hospital’s submitted plan to correct the issues. The hospital could lose its participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs if it cannot show it’s in line with standards.

Del Beccaro said the hospital is not worried about repercussions from CMS, though.

“We believe that the work plan we’ve submitted and the work we’ll do... will allow them to say we’re in compliance,” he said.