

A person puffs on a marijuana vape pen not far from a stretch of downtown Los Angeles that is a major hub for the cannabis black market in California. (Richard Vogel/AP)

State health officials said Friday that many patients sickened with mysterious lung injuries used black market marijuana vaping devices, offering the strongest clues so far into what might be making people sick.

Officials in Wisconsin and Illinois, the states that were the first to report cases, conducted in-depth interviews with 86 patients who said they used a wide range of e-cigarette products. The vast majority reporting using illicit products containing THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, according to a report released Friday. The products were sold as prefilled vape cartridges — tiny disposable containers — and obtained from informal sources, officials said.

Nearly 70 percent of those patients said they used Dank Vapes cartridges, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday. Dank Vapes appears to be predominant in a class of “largely counterfeit brands with common packaging that is easily available online and that is used by distributors to market THC-containing cartridges with no obvious centralized production or distribution,” the report said. Other brands identified by people with the lung injury include TKO, Off White, Moon Rocks, Chronic Carts and others.

Vaping cartridges are among the most popular items in both the legal and illicit marijuana markets, industry analysts have said.

Officials have said there is no single e-cigarette or vaping product, brand or specific substance that has been definitively linked to the outbreak. Patients have used many kinds of products with a wide array of ingredients, some of which may have been mixed with potentially illicit substances, such as marijuana.

But the predominant use of prefilled THC-containing cartridges among patients who have been sickened “suggests that they play an important role” in causing the outbreak, the report said.

Nationally, CDC officials said most of the people in the outbreak, or 77 percent, reported using THC-containing products or both THC and nicotine-containing products. That is the “most prominent link across all patients,” said Anne Schuchat, CDC’s principal deputy director during a briefing with reporters.

The data from Wisconsin and Illinois, which Schuchat described as “very compelling,” along with more information from a national snapshot of patients who fell ill, prompted CDC to modify its warning Friday. The agency is urging people to consider refraining from using any e-cigarette products, especially those containing THC.

At the same time, even though evidence is “pointing to greater concern around THC-containing products,” Schuchat said officials don’t know if that is the “only risky substance for lung injuries.”

So far, 805 cases have been reported in 46 states and one U.S. territory and at least 12 people have died.

“We are in the midst of a complex investigation that is encompassing nearly all states, and involves serious, life-threatening disease in young health people who have reported the use of a wide variety of substances and products,” Schuchat said.

Officials don’t know whether the illicit THC-containing vape cartridges associated with injuries in Wisconsin and Illinois are also linked to cases elsewhere.

Officials don’t know whether there is a particular solvent or adulterant in one product, whether there are multiple products, and whether there are multiple brands involved, Schuchat said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is testing samples collected from patients. Officials don’t yet know what substances were in the THC products collected from the sickened patients in Wisconsin and Illinois. Patients obtained most of their illicit THC products from informal sources, including friends, illicit dealers or off the street, said Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer for Illinois’s health department.

Officials have said they suspect the cause of the lung disease to be some kind of chemical exposure. One key focus of investigators is vitamin E oil, known as vitamin E acetate. Experts in the legal marijuana industry have said it has been used in the marijuana black market to stretch out THC oil that is used to fill vape cartridges. It is colorless and odorless, has similar viscosity to THC oil, and is much cheaper.

Vitamin E acetate, which is sold legally, is commonly used as a nutritional supplement and in skin-care products. It’s not harmful when ingested or applied to the skin. But health officials have warned it could be hazardous when inhaled, potentially causing the sorts of symptoms many patients have reported: cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Vitamin E acetate has been found in THC products taken from sickened patients and tested by state labs and the FDA’s forensic lab, officials have said.

The national investigation now included a criminal probe by the FDA and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Officials are not pursuing individual vapers. But FDA’s acting commissioner Norman “Ned” Sharpless has said the FDA is investigating whether “someone is manufacturing or distributing illicit, adulterated vaping products that caused illness and death for personal profit.” That would be considered a criminal act, he said this week during testimony before a House panel.

In a second report released Friday, CDC officials provided more detail about patients and what they reported vaping. More than two-thirds are male, with a median age of 23. More than half are under 25. Of 514 patients for whom officials had information on what they vaped, 395, or about 77 percent, said they used THC-containing products, with or without nicotine-containing products; 82, or 16 percent, said they exclusively used nicotine-containing products.

