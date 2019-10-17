The action comes ahead of an expected Trump administration ban on most flavored cigarettes. Last month, President Trump announced the Food and Drug Administration would ban all flavored e-cigarettes — except tobacco-flavored ones -- in an effort to stem the increase in youth vaping.

The company said the sales suspension is the result of a broad, ongoing review of Juul’s practices and policies by new chief executive officer K.C. Crosthwaite. The former Altria executive became Juul’s CEO in late September, after Kevin Burns stepped down.

Crosthwaite said he wanted to “reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers.”

Besides a continued rise in youth vaping, health authorities also are worried about the emergence of a mysterious vaping-related lung disease. Most, but not all, of the people who have fallen ill have used illicit THC, health authorities say.

The FDA has not yet released its plan to prohibit flavored e-cigarettes. As described by officials last month, it would “clear the market” of most flavored vaping products. The items then would not be allowed back on the market until — and if — the agency authorized them.

Juul, which has said it opposes youth use of its products, nevertheless finds itself at the center of a storm over youth vaping. Late last year, under pressure from federal regulators, Juul agreed to stop selling most sweet and fruity products in retail outlets and instead sell them only on its website with stepped-up age verification. Those are the products that now won’t be sold at all. But data released last month showed that the mint and menthol flavors that Juul still sells in stores became increasingly popular over the last year among young people.

The company said Thursday that the action involving online sales was the latest step to try to improve relations with regulators and society at large. Earlier, it suspended broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the United States, stopped actively supporting an effort to San Francisco to overturn that city’s flavored tobacco ban and said it would refrain from lobbying the administration on its planned flavor ban.

The company said it is still evaluating which flavored products it will submit to the FDA for approval. It said it believes the use of flavored products, coupled with strict measures to combat underage use, can play an important role in helping adult stop smoking.

“We continue to review our policies and practices in advance of FDA’s flavor guidance and have not made any final decisions,” a spokesman said.

Given the lack of trust in the e-cigarette industry, the company said it believes that the FDA authorization process is the best way to determine whether the items will benefit public health — the standard the agency will use in approving new products.

Meanwhile, a new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 52 percent of the public supports a ban on the sale of fruit- and other flavored e-cigarettes, while 44% oppose it.

