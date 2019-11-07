In a statement Thursday, Juul said it made the decision to halt mint sales “in light of” new data released this week showing mint’s popularity among underage vapers. The studies indicated that teens’ prefer Juul products and that mint is their favorite flavor.

Chief Executive Officer K.C. Crosthwaite said Juul will immediately stop accepting orders for mint liquid-nicotine pods from retailers, and also will stop selling the products online.

The newly released data, he said, “are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, attorneys general, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use."

He added the company "will support the upcoming FDA flavor policy” and will follow the agency’s process for getting authorization to sell its products.

Juul said that it now sells two kinds of tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes and one menthol vape, and will not rebrand mint under any other name unless cleared by the FDA.

The administration’s expected ban on flavored vaping products is a response to the surge in youth vaping. In September, President Trump vowed to remove all nontobacco-flavored vapes from the market, including menthol.

