The Department of Health said anyone who was in those terminals in that timeframe should review their immunization records and look for signs of illness. Those without a vaccine risk developing measles for up to 21 days after exposure.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” said Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it."

On average, more than 174,000 people travel through Los Angeles International each day on 1,659 flights. According to its website, LAX is the third busiest airport in the world.

Twenty Los Angeles County residents have contracted measles in 2019, according to the Department of Health, and 14 cases involving non-residents traveled through Los Angeles County this year. The majority of the patients in these cases were unvaccinated or did not know their immunization status.

In April, hundreds of students and staff at two Los Angeles universities were quarantined because of potential measles exposure at a campus library. More than 500 students and 100 staff members who could not verify their vaccination were instructed to stay home and avoid contact with others.

Davis emphasized the importance of the measles vaccine in preventing the disease from spreading.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is highly contagious. It lives in the mucus of an infected person, so it spreads through coughing and sneezing. The CDC also says the virus can live outside the body for two hours in the area where an infected person coughed or sneezed.

A recent study suggests a measles infection wreaks havoc on the immune system: destroying up to half of the existing antibodies the human body needs to protect against other viruses and bacteria. In August, the World Health Organization reported there were more reported cases of the virus in the first half of 2019 than any other year since 2006.

In August, an Israeli flight attendant died after contracting measles months prior and falling into a coma. The 43-year-old flight attendant for the national airline El Al had flown back to Israel in March from John F. Kennedy International airport in New York.

The Post previously reported that the woman had been vaccinated as a child. However, that woman, born in the 70s, likely only received a single dose of the vaccine. Israel now recommends children receive one dose as an infant and another during fist grade.

Lena H. Sun and Morgan Krakow contributed to this report.

