Certified hospital labs typically can develop their own tests for in-house use, but the rules of a public health emergency — which are now governing the coronavirus outbreak — mean those tests first need to get “emergency use authorization” from the FDA. Lab officials have repeatedly said the FDA’s emergency use requirements are too onerous.

Experts have warned that the small number of U.S. cases so far may be a reflection of limited testing, not of the virus’s spread.

AD

Under the policy announced Saturday, the labs can begin using their own tests after validating them, and before the FDA has finished reviewing their request for emergency use authorization.

AD

“We believe this policy strikes the right balance during this public health emergency,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement. “We will continue to help to ensure sound science prior to clinical testing and follow-up with the critical independent review from the FDA, while quickly expanding testing capabilities in the U.S.”

He said the agency wasn’t changing its standards for issuing emergency use authorizations, but that it was addressing “critical public health needs” and responding to a “dynamic and evolving situation.”

AD

But Melissa Miller, director of the clinical microbiology laboratory at the UNC School of Medicine, said the change fell short. “To still have to file the EUA is disappointing,” she said. She called it “burdensome and unnecessary” given that the labs already are certified to do high-complexity testing.

AD

The FDA policy goes into effect immediately. The agency said that following the completion of their test validation, the labs should communicate with the FDA, via email, to notify the agency that the test has been validated. Laboratories should submit a completed EUA request within 15 business days of notification.

“We believe this action will support laboratories across the country working on this urgent public health situation,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

AD

In a letter to congressional health leaders on Friday, dozens of big hospital labs complained that they were not able to move forward with their own coronavirus tests until they were reviewed by the FDA. “This regulatory process is significantly more stringent than that required for every other virus” the clinical laboratories test for. It noted that no test manufacturer or clinical laboratory has successfully navigated the FDA process for coronavirus yet; only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been cleared by the FDA.