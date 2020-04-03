Some senior administration officials have pushed to focus on people living in the hardest-hit areas because they are worried that wide community use of masks is unnecessary and could cause panic.

But federal health officials, including experts at the CDC, say the guidance only makes sense if it is recommended broadly because it would be an additional way to contain the virus and prevent communities with low transmission from becoming areas with explosive spread. The original CDC guidance was for widespread community use.

The White House’s targeted version appears to be the one that will be recommended.

The debate has been ongoing in recent days, with White House officials privately contradicting CDC proposals for everyone to wear face coverings. The topic was part of spirited debate in the coronavirus task force meetings this week, and in Oval Office discussions with the president, according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the proposed guidance.

One of the main proponents for wider mask use has been Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner in the Trump administration who has been acting as an informal adviser to the White House and sometimes talks to Trump and regularly speaks with administration officials.

The latest draft guidance that CDC has been directed to issue is recommending the use of cloth face coverings, if feasible, in locations of the United States where there is significant community-based transmission, according to a federal health official involved in the response.

The guidance makes clear that wearing face coverings or cloth masks is an additional public health measure to prevent the spread of the virus, not a substitute for social distancing. Social distancing of at least six feet is still recommended even when wearing a mask. Guidance and internal memos from CDC emphasize that a cloth facial mask is intended not so much to protect the wearer but to help prevent people who do not know they are infected from spreading of the virus to others.

Recommendations for people to wear face coverings in public would represent a major change in CDC guidance that healthy people don’t need masks or face coverings. Internal memos and guidance make clear the coverings under discussion are not medical masks, such as N95 respirators or surgical face masks, which are needed by front-line health-care workers and are in extremely short supply. Those must continue to be reserved, they say.

Separately, U.S. officials are weighing a plan to distribute reusable cloth face masks — not medical masks — to U.S. households, starting with locations hardest hit by covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a federal official involved in the response and documents shared with The Post.

CDC memos and guidance on face coverings were drafted in recent days and prompted by increasing evidence that infected people without symptoms can spread the coronavirus. Simple cloth masks that cover the mouth and nose can prevent virus transmission from such individuals when they are out buying groceries, when people may come into closer contact, for example.

On Friday, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said on “Fox & Friends” that there was additional information for wearing face coverings. He pointed to “recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak as opposed to coughing and sneezing, the better part of valor is that when you’re out and you can’t maintain that six-foot distance to wear some sort of facial covering … So this is an addendum and an addition to the physical separation, not as a substitute for it.”

Many state, county and city officials have suggested that people should wear face coverings, such as cloth masks or bandannas, when going out in public. The latest came from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who recommended Friday that all people in the state wear a mask any time they leave their homes.