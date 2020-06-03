And that “her smile was more infectious than the virus that took her out of here,” in the words of her cousin, Hassana Salaam-Rivers.

But many other details need to be filled in.

For starters, that King-Smith adored her dog, a Yorkshire terrier named Nikko, and they had matching pajamas.

AD

That she loved the beach, and she celebrated her 50th birthday with a solo trip to Aruba.

That she rooted passionately for the Dallas Cowboys, for reasons her cousin could never fathom. “Everything was Cowboys,” Salaam-Rivers said. “You would think that she lived in Dallas.”

AD

King-Smith had a life filled with family. Though she was an only child, she’d been “adopted” long ago by Salaam-Rivers and her five sisters as one of their own. Even after finishing a 12-hour hospital shift, she’d come straight over to help care for a cousin with multiple sclerosis.

She was best friends with her mother, a widow who lives in Newark, and she and her husband, Lenny, were married for more than two decades. She doted on her nieces and nephews, always bringing them little presents. They often were something orange, her favorite color; a 6-year-old nephew recently picked out orange pencils to give his aunt.

AD

“We haven’t shared the news with him yet,” Salaam-Rivers said. “We just haven’t been able to.”

King-Smith carried joy with her wherever she went, according to her cousin. “When she walked in a room, there wasn’t a dim light in the place.” Parties didn’t start until she arrived; she personified fun. “She had this wonderful spirit.”

AD

In late March, King-Smith left work in a panic, convinced she had been exposed to the virus from a patient confirmed to have covid-19. She told Salaam-Rivers that staff weren’t being given equipment or instructions on how to protect themselves: “She didn’t believe that [hospital officials] knew what to do themselves because everything was all new.”

AD

Several days later, Salaam-Rivers called via FaceTime to say she was dropping off groceries. Even on her phone screen, she could see her cousin was very ill.

She insisted King-Smith go to the hospital, and for a while the two women texted. Then the responses stopped. A few hours later, increasingly concerned by the silence, Salaam-Rivers got through to a physician on King-Smith’s floor at JFK Medical Center at the very moment that staff were doing CPR in a futile attempt to save her life.

AD

The date was March 31. King-Smith was just 53.