Both Novicki and his EMT partner, Rob Nemeth, contracted the virus. Nemeth survived his bout. Novicki, 51, did not.

Gone was a father and friend who had dedicated three decades to helping others as a first responder. Most of Novicki’s career was spent with the Huron Township Fire Department, from which he had recently retired. He continued working with a private ambulance company until he became ill.

“He loved his job. He loved to help people, and that’s what he did,” Zack Novicki said. “We knew what he was doing was a big deal, but we didn’t realize the magnitude of it until after he passed. We had so many strangers reach out with stories about how he helped them as a young EMT, or how he was the one paramedic at one of our local hospitals who everyone looked forward to see coming in.”

Novicki was so passionate about his profession that some of his favorite television shows were about first responders. He would offer unsolicited critiques of their realism. “Third Watch” was a favorite.

When Novicki needed a break from the intensity of his work, he headed to the cottage his grandfather built, about an hour drive away from his home. He liked hunting and fishing; his son said he was better at the latter.

“We think a lot of it was that he went up there to be alone, out in nature, considering how crazy his job and real life were,” Zack Novicki said.

Novicki brushed off his initial coronavirus symptoms as allergies. He didn’t want anyone to worry about him.