“Learn something new from your life.”

“When the mind is pure, joy will follow.”

“Pain first, then happiness. Rain first, then a rainbow.”

That little sheet of paper has come to mean more to Dria Hsu in hindsight. It is an embodiment, she said, of the mind-set her father modeled for his children throughout his life. Alex Hsu was a father of seven and the anchor of his family. Yet somehow, his daughter said, he never seemed overwhelmed.

“He never lost his temper. He gave you a sense that everything was going to be all right no matter what,” Dria Hsu said. “He was just Buddha.”

Alex Hsu grew up poor in Hong Kong. He made his way to the United States and paid his way through medical school with odd jobs that included work at an auto shop, a part in an educational science video and a brief but unsuccessful attempt at running a Chinese takeout restaurant. He began practicing at Northwest Medical Center in 1995 and opened a private practice in Margate, Fla., in 2017.

He and his partner at the practice had taken steps to protect against the novel coronavirus, his family said. But as of early March, before many states shut down, they weren’t sure what those should include. To his knowledge, his daughter said, Hsu hadn’t treated any patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She still isn’t sure how he contracted covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Hsu, usually even-keeled, came as near to frustration as he ever had when he began noticing the burgeoning racism toward Asian Americans as covid-19 spread from China throughout the world. His daughter said Hsu had painful, firsthand experience with discrimination and racism, and now suddenly people were refusing to go near him.

“I really want people to remember how much of a generous and tolerant guy he was. … It’s not easy to be that way,” Dria Hsu said. “We all have our temptations and trials and things that test us every day. Even like things we’re experiencing. Sometimes you want to freak out and take it out on others, but that’s not the way my father was.”

Flu-like symptoms prompted Hsu to go to a hospital in late March. There, his condition deteriorated swiftly. Before the hospital could process his novel coronavirus test, and just days after he had sent his last message to a family group text, Hsu died. His test later came back positive.

