Her family had urged her to retire, fearful about underlying health conditions that put her at increased risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. She wouldn’t hear of it.

“Never at any point was she apprehensive,” Ginu said. “She still went into work. She wasn’t someone who would shy away from that. She believed in a purpose greater than her.”

Her family heard several nurses she worked with tested positive around the same time she did — something her son said made him uneasy.

“I have concerns about the personal protective equipment and the level of responsibility the hospital took on for the protection of the nurses on the floors,” he said. “I remember seeing a picture of her and other nurses, and it looked like they were just wearing surgical masks and an OR hat. That’s not personal protective equipment.”

A spokeswoman for Queens Hospital Center noted that New York City’s public hospital system has been conserving PPE throughout the pandemic, but that every worker who required equipment had access to it.

The hospital issued this statement honoring John: “Aleyamma John was a beloved member of the NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens family for over 17 years. She was a compassionate caregiver who earned the trust of her patients and the respect of her colleagues. She will be greatly missed. We remain grateful for our health care workers who continue to bravely serve on the front lines. They are true heroes.”

John was born in India. She and her husband, Johnny, raised their children in the Middle East before immigrating to New York. In both places, John worked as a nurse, dedicating four decades to caring for others. She was a member of the New York State Nurses Association for 43 years, and worked in the New York Health and Hospitals system, most recently at Queens Hospital Center, from 2003 until her death.

Even when she lost her son Giju to an accident in 2005, she didn’t stop serving others.

“I know that she found comfort in being able to serve people,” Ginu John said.

After working regularly into late March, Aleyamma John contracted a fever. Her coronavirus test came back positive. The virus progressed quickly, and John died on April 5.

“We’ve lost our mom and pretty much the life of our family. We’re sitting around kind of clueless on what to do next,” Ginu said.

As John provided strength and comfort to family and friends, she found both in faith, which was central to her life. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church in Glen Oaks, N.Y.

“I like to remember her as someone who was God-fearing. She kept God at the center of everything and at the core of everything she did,” her son said. “She was deeply religious and really saw a purpose in serving others.”

John and her husband passed that emphasis on faith down to their children. She didn’t so much force faith on her children as demonstrate its power — in her work and in her marriage. “Her and my dad share a love so deep that we were always in awe. Never did we ever see them get into an argument or anything like that,” Ginu said.

Message after message on an online memorial page dedicated to John memorialized her example.

“The advice you have given me will be carried throughout the rest of my life. I will miss seeing you and your beautiful smile at church,” one friend wrote in the tribute section. “You were my first friend and welcomed me with open arms in both the hospital and church.”