“You never know if he was telling you a joke or not,” his sister Janice Molinari said. “He’d never give up the punchline.”

Even the way he texted on his siblings’ group chat was outsized.

“He was wild on the emojis — crazy, bizarre emojis. He sent us duck emojis with glasses. He’s like a child who loved to play,” Janice recalled.

The siblings last reunited in February. Janice, who had moved to California, inexplicably became homesick and came out east to visit. She recalled that someone pulled out a guitar and everyone started singing.

In March, Molinari began feeling short of breath and realized he had the coronavirus. He did not know it then, but his entire office had become infected. At first, he fought the virus at home. Janice called him every day and said she had never heard him so weak. The Saturday before Easter, he collapsed and his wife called 911, and he was put on a ventilator in intensive care.

The hospital staff, many of whom knew him, fought to keep him alive. He went into respiratory arrest five times, and five times they brought him back until he died April 9.

“When I’m thinking of him, I don’t think of his last moments in the hospital,” Janice said. “I am so grateful we got to spend time together one last bit as a family, and that’s how I’m going to remember him — singing and laughing.”