But Aya was also a mom to 18-year-old Minnoli, the child she and her husband conceived after a decade of trying. The mother and daughter were intensely close, and Minnoli’s favorite times were when they could hang out talking, sometimes well after midnight, even if Aya’s hospital shift started at 4 a.m.

“We talked about everything, from school to sports to travel,” she said. They would fantasize about moving to Switzerland, or just further out on Long Island from Floral Park, to East Hampton and the nature and water that Aya loved.

“The best moments of my life were being in her room and having those late-night chats,” Minnoli said.

After Minnoli left last fall for her freshman year at the University of Buffalo, the two still connected daily, with texts and emails in between their morning and evening calls.

They were texting in late March as Aya, 61, lay desperately ill in a hospital near their home. She had been on the front lines of one of New York City’s most hard-hit health-care facilities before doctors and nurses fully understood the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

“ … I can’t live without you,” Minnoli pleaded in late March. “None of us can live without you. I believe in you, please fight back …”

“Love you,” her mother responded. “Mom be back.”

Neither Minnoli nor her father, Rajesh, was able to see Aya before she passed away March 29. Their lives are now unmoored. The 61-year-old Aya had been the family’s breadwinner ever since “Raj,” who worked in finance, retired early because of a heart condition. Another physician assistant at Woodhull organized a fundraising campaign to ensure Minnoli can stay in college, where she is studying pre-med. The teen had planned to spend the summer shadowing her mother to get an up-close look at the medical profession.

“I was always really proud of who my mom was and what she was doing,” Minnoli said.

She knows why Aya chose the career she did: She lost her own father in her early 20s and wanted to help other families avoid such tragedies. “If she could help save one life — one parent, one daughter, one kid — it made the difference to her,” Minnoli explained.

