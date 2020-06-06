Respler’s daughter, Melissa Herman, has been discovering many similar stories about her father since his death from covid-19 on March 27. Respler never felt much need to tell his family about the help he gave others — the bills he tore up for families that couldn’t pay, the house calls he squeezed into his jam-packed schedule for friends of friends. Now, in the weeks following his death, other people are telling those stories for him.

“It’s just been those types of stories, over and over,” Herman said. “He was just a person who went out of his way.”

When his four children were young, Respler always found time for them, too. Herman said when she began raising her own children, she learned how difficult it could be to make it to the science fairs and the sports games. She began to realize how incredible it was that her father was there for everything — particularly because medicine wasn’t his only calling.

Respler was an Orthodox Jew who attended synagogue three times a day whenever he could, sometimes staying until 11 p.m. He began his days with prayer, asking for assistance with his medical work. He studied the Talmud. Herman recalled fellow congregants waiting after services to ask her father for advice. They often had to wait a while, because Respler took his time with each person.

He never took credit for healing that resulted from his medical treatment, Herman said. The credit, he believed, went to God.

Even as understanding of the coronavirus’s devastating potential began to settle over New York, Respler continued to see patients at his private practice. Herman said he was uncertain exactly what precautions were necessary and probably contracted the virus before reliable guidelines and social distancing measures had been established.

He was hospitalized in late March and died March 27. He was on a ventilator, and his family was unable to speak to him in his final days.

“It was hard,” Herman said. “Especially because he was the kind of person who was there for everyone. He was the person you wanted in an emergency. He was calm, helpful, and he knew what he was doing. He took care of us.”

