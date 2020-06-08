“He was just the very best,” she said. “He was a hard worker, and he was compassionate with his patients and their families.” With four kids, she said, “he was a family guy. When he wasn’t working, he was with us.” He loved Disney, puzzles and the San Francisco Giants.

Because she was in quarantine when her husband died, their daughter had to leave the home, unable to comfort her mother.

“We can’t even really console her,” Kaila Baumbach told KCRA-TV. So, she organized neighbors to drive down the street with lights, a vigil on wheels.

Jeff Baumbach developed a cough in mid-March, but at the time they attributed it to allergies. They had taken a couple of days off to clean their home, and a lot of dust and chemicals hung in the air.

There were no known covid-19 patients at the hospital where he worked in emergency room case management, Kaiser St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton, Calif. At the time, nurses were wearing masks only when with patients, not in their workspace outside examining rooms. Her husband didn’t complain about lack of protective equipment; at the time, Karen Baumbach said; they didn’t realize how much they would need it. A spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente said Baumbach would have been following policies set by the hospital, which did not return requests for comment.

The weekend of March 16, the couple went to New York to see their son. When they came back, the hospital had just begun setting up tents outside for covid-19 patients. Even after he was told on March 20 that he was exposed and must wear a mask at work at all times, Baumbach didn’t think he actually had the virus. A few days later, he developed a fever. He left work and both he and his wife were tested; both were positive and went into quarantine.

Baumbach went to the ER for a chest X-ray and was diagnosed with pneumonia. Now, a patient such as her husband would be hospitalized, Karen said. But at that time, doctors thought because his condition did not appear to be deteriorating, he was safe to go home.

“All of a sudden, on the fifth day, he collapsed in the bathroom and was unresponsive,” Karen said. When she took him to the hospital his lungs were “completely whited out.” That means on an X-ray, the organs appeared white and opaque, a sign of severe damage. She never saw him conscious again, and could say goodbye only through protective gear. He died that day, March 31.

