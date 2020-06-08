He was in his final semester, eagerly awaiting his mother’s arrival from California for a graduation celebration. Then came the message from Bloomfield President Marcheta P. Evans to the college community in early April. “It is with great sadness that I share with you …”

Eke died April 5, only three days after feeling sick enough to get a test for the coronavirus. The hospital already was grappling with more than 100 confirmed cases and dozens more patients awaiting test results. Evans noted that the 42-year-old Eke “remained dedicated to his job even after first developing symptoms.”

He left behind his mother, his teenage son, Matthew, his siblings and other relatives. His uncle Uche Nwaro, who also works at University Hospital, said Eke never forgot a family birthday. He was nice “to a fault.”

Eke moved to the United States when he was 22 but returned to Nigeria a decade later to help his father through an illness. He had lived in New Jersey since 2012 and regularly traveled to California to visit his son. “If it wasn’t for this pandemic, I’m sure he would have gone this summer,” Nwaro said.

A newspaper in his native country wrote about his death, a testament to the connections he maintained through Nigerian associations and social functions. Many people in the Nigerian community in New Jersey contributed to a fund set up to raise money for his burial there.

“He was such a kind and caring person,” his younger half brother wrote on a remembrance website. “He was funny and fun to be around. His energy was infectious and he loved to dance.”

Eke had studied pharmacy technology at San Joaquin Valley College, a California junior college, and then received training as a certified nursing assistant from Com-Tec Institute in East Orange, N.J. He was working full time while going to school at Bloomfield. Just two weeks before he died, “Obi” emailed Evans to ask if everyone at the college was safe. “He was having an impact,” she said.

