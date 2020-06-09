Ilagan kept a watchful eye on the nurses she had long supervised at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, too. There “Celi,” as she was known, a 32-year veteran of the Miami public hospital, was considered a nurse’s nurse and a meticulous, hands-on manager. She used her office only when she was working on payroll, preferring to sit at the nurse’s station.

In the bustling ICU, she seemed to “almost magically know” everything that was happening, recalled Garfield Phillpotts, a registered nurse who worked with her for 17 years.

“She would come into rounds in the evening to get information on your patient, and she would be saying things like, ‘How did the CAT scan go?’” he said. “And you’d go, ‘What do you mean, how do you even know there was a CAT scan ordered for this patient?’”

When a new machine arrived at Jackson Memorial one day in the spring of 2005, a huge, complicated thing with tubes that attached to a patient’s body, she was the one who asked a ton of questions. To save the life of a patient whose heart transplant was failing him, they would all have to learn it. But “Celi was up to speed on that machine in the space of two days,” said Phillpotts.

“She knew it in and out and was talking to the engineers, asking them questions and saying things that you wouldn’t expect from somebody who was seeing the system for the second day,” he said.

That was Ilagan, endlessly knowledgeable, “one of those nurses that seem to be good at every single aspect of nursing,” Phillpotts said.

Ilagan was born into a large family in Baguio, a mountainous city in the Philippines. She attended nursing school there and left for the United States in her 20s, joining tens of thousands of Filipino nurses who fill critical shortages in Western countries.

In South Florida, she married and became a Miami Heat fan. But she never forgot her roots. Decades after her departure, she sent money to her siblings and kept in touch through phone calls and Facebook Messenger. She had 10 nieces and nephews and knew each of their birthdays. She always sent a gift.

Over the years, six of Ilagan’s relatives became nurses. One of them was her niece, Buendia, who called “Tita Araceli” her inspiration and “guardian angel.”

Ilagan never shared any concerns she might have had about her own well-being as she cared for people with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But on March 24, she started feeling sick at work and went home. Three days later, her husband found her collapsed and gasping for air. He rushed her to the hospital, where she died before she could be intubated.

Buendia’s dad called her with the news of her aunt’s death just days after her aunt had messaged with another reminder to be “careful about the pandemic.”

“I didn’t accept that it was my aunt who died,” she said. “I was thinking, it must be a different person that they’re talking about … I cannot process the thought of her dying so quickly.”

At Jackson Memorial, Phillpotts said, the news of Ilagan’s death drew screams at the nurses’ station. He described the unit as “staggered by what has happened.”