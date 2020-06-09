“He was kind of used to taking care of people,” said his older sister, Mary Franco, also a nurse.

At Huntington Hospital, the same place he had once patrolled, Abruzzo worked as a nurse for 13 years, most recently on the medical-surgical floors, hospital officials said. He delighted in caring for patients, some of whom had been treated by his late father, a doctor. He looked after the other nurses the same way he had looked after his siblings, calling them his “girls.” He was known for his uncanny ability to tell when someone was feeling down.

AD

AD

That, and the pens.

“He would steal people’s pens,” said Susan Knoepffler, Huntington’s chief of nursing. “I don’t know whether he did it on purpose or not, but I guess when they went to clean out his locker, out fell all the pens. We laughed that — days after he passed on — if your pen is missing, John must be nearby.”

Abruzzo died April 2 of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, seven days after driving himself to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. (“Typical nurse,” Franco said of her brother taking himself.) Within a few days, he had been moved to intensive care and then put on a ventilator. He died soon after.

Abruzzo was outgoing and friendly, rarely letting things faze him. Once, as he went to sit down at the nursing station, he missed his chair, fell to the floor and just sat there cracking up. His sister kept a photo of it, snapped mid-laugh, which someone shared on Facebook. “That’s the kind of person he was,” Franco said. “Other people might get embarrassed and be huffy about it. John was like, ah, I ended up on my butt.”

AD

AD

At get-togethers like his family’s annual Christmas party, Abruzzo “would be the one up dancing, the one joking, the one laughing,” said his daughter, Christina Ravanes. He was there for his family, doting on the three grandchildren his sister called the “joy of his life” and donating a kidney to his wife, Mary, when hers failed.

He and Mary, who was known to family as Mickey, had four dogs whose names they signed on birthday cards. “Wagging tails and licks” said one that Ravanes kept, with paw prints drawn beside the names Meech, Annie, Jenny and Baily. He loved fishing — so much so that he spoke of wanting his ashes spread in the sea.

Of course, everyone assumed that was years away.

AD

“We never expected this virus to take him,” his sister said. “We just never did.”

Compounding their grief was the sudden death of his wife days later of causes unrelated to the virus.

AD

Abruzzo’s family has clung to one small blessing: Although they were unable to be with him at the end, he was cared for by those he had served with at the hospital that was his second home for nearly 20 years.