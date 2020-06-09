Nobody knows how the 63-year-old Murdock got sick, but it seems likely that he was exposed to the coronavirus at the hospital. On a Wednesday in early March he told Garcia he wasn’t feeling well, and the next day he uncharacteristically went to the ER. He was sent home, and soon after his doctor ordered a lung scan. The results showed pneumonia, and Murdock, who had numerous underlying health conditions, was hospitalized almost immediately. He lingered for more than two weeks before dying March 26.

He was the first hospital employee to succumb to covid-19. A “great person with an extraordinary work ethic and a loving heart,” one colleague noted.

Murdock was a Miami native and the product of Catholic schools. He went to medical school in the Dominican Republic, though he never worked as a physician. Garcia, with whom he grew close over the years, remembers him dreaming about someday buying a racecar — a Subaru WRX STI, though he lived less than a mile from work and walked both ways. Garcia would sometimes pass Murdock on his own route to the hospital, pull over and offer the older man a ride. “I need my exercise,” Murdock always replied.

Every year, he looked forward to going with Billy to a convention in Atlanta called MomoCon, which features Japanese and American anime and comics. It’s always held over the Memorial Day weekend, and before he got sick in early March, Murdock had already scheduled time off for the trip. He wanted to keep the tradition going, particularly as the 18-year-old adjusted to life without his mother.

Murdock was intent on ensuring that Billy would have professional skills, so he had carefully taught him to ride the train to the trade school where the young man is studying to be an aviation mechanic. After his father’s death, Billy worried about how he would learn to drive — a skill he might need after graduation. A GoFundMe campaign started in Murdock’s memory raised more than $23,000, and Garcia told Billy that part of that total will go “to get you somebody to teach you how to drive.”