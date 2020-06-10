

Barbara Finch (Family photo)

Barbara R. Finch was the kind of mother who served as her son’s alarm clock even after he was grown, calling him before his middle-of-the-night shift “just to make sure that I hit the road on time,” said Anthony Finch, the oldest of her four children.

She was also an old-school nurse who showed up to work 40 minutes early and happily picked up extra hours. Her family used to joke she was so dedicated to the ER at what is now Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center that she might as well set up a cot there.

“She liked helping people, you know?” said her daughter, Leigh Ann Lewis. “That’s what she cared about.”

A licensed practical nurse, Finch spent her entire career in the emergency room at the hospital in Emporia, Va. Over time came changes in the hospital’s ownership and even its name. But for nearly 40 years, Finch was always there.

“She knew everyone, and everyone knew her,” said Elaine Clary, a nurse who worked alongside her. “You never heard anything but kind words about Barbara.”

Born in a small North Carolina town, Finch moved to Virginia with her family as a child. There, she met William Finch, who would become her husband. They were teenagers when they got together and spent the rest of their lives together in southern Virginia, until William’s death in 2016.

Somewhere along the way, Barbara Finch became what her daughter called “probably the Braves’ biggest fan.” She flew a team flag in the flower bed outside the house and ordered checks with an “A” for Atlanta in the top left corner. Watching Braves games on TV was a defining memory for her children.



Barbara Finch “liked helping people,” her daughter said. (Family photo)

The Finch boys played baseball, too, to their mother’s delight. She was a constant presence at the ballpark in Emporia, the kind of small town where “one parent is everybody’s parent,” her oldest son said. She offered rides to the other kids and cheered enthusiastically at their games.

“I remember being out in the field, and out of everybody in the crowd, I could distinctly pick up my mom’s voice,” said Jordy Finch, her youngest child.

More recently, she watched her grandchildren play, rooting for 11-year-old Bryce when he pitched a two-hit shutout “as if he was Max Scherzer or somebody,” Anthony said, referring to the Washington Nationals pitcher.

As coronavirus cases began cropping up in the United States, Barbara Finch never mentioned any concern for herself. Instead, she fretted over others. When Anthony, a police officer, flew to New York to collect an inmate, she urged him to be careful.

"She was looking out for me more than herself,” Anthony recalled.

Finch kept working until she began feeling what she thought might be an allergy flare-up. She went to the emergency room after she began struggling to breathe. On the way, she told her children she did not want to be put on a ventilator — a decision they accepted reluctantly.

Briefly, she was moved from intensive care to a regular room, and her family held out hope she might soon come home. She died on March 29 — days before test results confirmed she had the virus.

It all felt “like a horrible dream,” Jordy said.

The family could not hold a memorial service. They posted the procession route to the cemetery online so the community could pay its respects, and they were stunned by how many people turned out along the road, raising their arms in salute and holding signs with messages such as, “We love you, Barbara.” At the hospital, Finch’s co-workers released balloons in her honor.

Anthony said it’s hard to describe how it felt to see all those people standing there.

“My goal for the rest of my life: I want to leave this world with people thinking of me the way they thought of my mom,” he said.