But the long line of doctors and nurses who sought to work with him at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx didn’t form because of his fame.

“It was just his personality,” said Kamilah Dowling, a nurse practitioner who worked with Goodrich for 15 years. “He was always happy to answer any question. He would always take his time. Whether you were a nurse, a doctor, housekeeping, it was the same across the board. He treated everyone the same, and it was surprising to have someone at his level that was so down-to-earth and approachable.”

AD

AD

As of early March, Goodrich was seeing his usual patients at Montefiore — a hospital in the hardest-hit borough in the hardest-hit city in the United States. Hospital spokeswoman Rachel McCallen said "there is no way to know with certainty when and where Dr. Goodrich contracted covid-19, and it was not yet mandated protocol to wear PPE at that time.”

Dowling said she isn’t sure how Goodrich contracted the virus, either. He hadn’t been seeing covid-19 patients, but was continuing to treat children in need of his neurosurgical expertise.

“All I can say is he was still working,” she said.

Dowling said Goodrich’s patients — often children and families facing dangerous and terrifying surgeries — are lost without him.

AD

“Yesterday I had a patient just called me crying on the phone. Other patients called saying ‘I don’t know what to do about my baby. He’s the only one I trusted.’ ”

AD

Dowling spent hours each day with Goodrich, and along the way learned that he could talk fluently about the economy, movies, musical instruments or just about anything — no doubt aided by the vast and varied library he maintained at home.

In all her years working with a man known for holding the lives of two children in his hands at once, Dowling said she never saw him betray an ounce of stress. In fact, she occasionally had to hurry him along when he met with patients and their families. Goodrich was so determined to answer their every question that he often threatened his jam-packed schedule.

AD

“Parents would come in very nervous, and by the end of the visit, you would see how relaxed they were. It was the way he explained things. He would explain in medical terms, then bring it down to a human level,” Dowling remembered. “I’d be sitting there thinking about the 20 other patients. He wouldn’t let them leave until they were comfortable or understood everything.”

AD

Goodrich loved the Bronx and loved serving the community and patients’ wide range of circumstances. He loved traveling and educating others about what he knew. And he loved his work, so much so that he practiced until he contracted covid-19 and died soon after.

After his death, Dowling went through some of Goodrich’s papers and found an invoice, so she called the company involved to let them know Goodrich had died. The man who answered turned out to be a woodworker who had known Goodrich for 15 years. He hadn’t known Goodrich was a doctor, let alone a world-famous one. The man knew Goodrich only as “James,” the guy who would come in and talk about the books he collected.

AD