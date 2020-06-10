It was fitting, then, that Dela Cruz chose a profession that demanded compassion and an ability to put people at ease. As a geriatric psychiatrist at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, he helped the elderly through ailments that could feel overwhelmingly frightening — Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, strokes.

Even as the novel coronavirus began cutting across the East Coast — and hitting northern New Jersey especially hard — Dela Cruz was loath to stop seeing patients. His sister, a nurse in Texas, told him to stop going to the hospital, which by late March would be swamped with dozens of covid-19 patients. But he thought his patients, at high risk for both the virus and shutdown-related loneliness, probably needed him more than ever.

He finally closed his practice at the end of March. On his office answering machine, he offered to consult with patients by phone. “Thank you, and be safe,” he signed off.

Not long after, on April 8, he died at Holy Name Medical Center, according to the Jersey Journal. The cause was the very virus that made him worry for his patients.

“Once you met Dr. Dela Cruz, you would never forget him because of his kind, gentle and fun personality,” Chief Medical Officer Tucker Woods and Chief Executive Marie Duffy said in a statement provided by the hospital system. “He was a good person, a sweet man that was loved by everyone in the hospital. He was a great psychiatrist for the patients in our community and also a great friend and adviser for our own staff. If anyone was going through a rough period, he was there to help.”

The son of an anesthesiologist and an obstetrician, Dela Cruz was born in Cebu City in the central Philippines. He was the oldest of 10 surviving siblings who referred to him as “Manoy Leo,” using an honorific.

From the start, he was outgoing, fun-loving and athletic, said childhood friend Frihdson Frias, a physical therapy assistant in New York.

Frias said Dela Cruz’s friends “used to call him Mr. Sipa Takyan,” a reference to a hacky sack-like game played in the Philippines, at which Dela Cruz excelled.

Dela Cruz finished medical school in the Philippines and completed his internship, residency and fellowship in the United States. He built a life in New Jersey, but he kept his family and his Filipino heritage close.

When he won awards for his work, including, his family said, a top doctor citation three years in a row, he sent them to his mother. He returned to the Philippines each November for her birthday and helped put his siblings through nursing and medical school back home.

“If it was not for him, I would not be here,” Chiron said. “All of us are so grateful for him.”

Dela Cruz loved inviting friends for Filipino meals at his home, which Frias described as so brightly decorated that “you would come in and just wake up with the different colors.” His wardrobe was the same way — shirts, ties and socks all screaming with color.

Before he started complaining of feeling sick, Dela Cruz was busy making plans to host childhood friends from the Philippines over the summer.

Then, on March 29, Dela Cruz began struggling to breathe and went to the hospital. He was taken to intensive care and intubated. Everything happened quickly, said Chiron, who called the hospital repeatedly from Texas.

“I was begging them if I could FaceTime with my brother, if at least I could see his face,” she said. “I never got a chance.”

