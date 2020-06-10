“He had such a social personality,” said his son, Gino Pattugalan. “He could be friends with anybody.”

In mid-March, as horror stories rolled in from China and Italy, father and son talked about how important it would be for Tomas Pattugalan to take the virus seriously. New York City had not yet shut down, and Pattugalan was still seeing patients at his internal medicine practice in Jamaica, Queens. Then two patients tested positive. Pattugalan moved to telemedicine, but he soon tested positive as well. He died five days after getting the result.

Pattugalan’s family could not hold a funeral for him. Gino Pattugalan and his sister were unable to grieve together because of social distancing restrictions. Their mother, Pattugalan’s ex-wife, returned to work as a pediatrician two days after his death — a testament, they said, to the professional dedication she and Pattugalan always modeled.

“Our father had an enormous capacity to give of himself. I think one of the finest lessons he’s ever taught us as his children is the lesson that life is for others,” Gino Pattugalan said. “We certainly learned that from our parents."

Tomas Pattugalan had a powerful singing voice and rarely said no to karaoke — or needed to be asked in the first place. He loved taking copious amounts of food to massive family gatherings. He had widespread networks in the Filipino community. He rarely missed a party, and he was always the life of it.

“He was constantly, constantly wanting to strengthen his bonds with his family and with his friends,” said his daughter, Patty Pattugalan. “My dad was just one of those people who always had a smile, exuded a warmth and cared about you. He just wanted to help.”

His children said they never could figure out how Pattugalan found the time to devote to others. He had always had a dogged work ethic, perhaps developed while he worked his way through medical school in his native Philippines. After immigrating to New York, he worked long hours, and sometimes seven days a week, to ensure he could give his children a good education. But he found ways to keep them close.

“He would stop his day during his lunch break, pick us up from school, and then bring us back to his office with his patients in the waiting room. Those same patients now know who we are,” Patty Pattugalan said.

