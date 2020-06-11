He “had a lot of joy in his heart,” Sherron said.

In high school, Kelly was an academic star and a talented dancer who fell in love with ballet. When it came time to choose a college, he was conflicted. He was offered an engineering scholarship to one school and a dance scholarship to another. He ended up choosing the dance school. His father noted that dancers retire early, so he could always choose to do something else after dancing.

Kelly, who was born James Smith IV but changed his legal name as an adult several times, sometimes taking onstage names, sometimes when he started a new stage in his life, ended up fulfilling his dream and dancing for several New York companies before deciding in his late 30s it was time to do something else. He chose nursing.

“What I remember is him telling me he wanted to help,” Sherron said.

It wasn’t long before he was promoted to become an assistant manager at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York, where co-workers said he earned respect and admiration for finding creative ways to bypass bureaucracy to help patients.

On one occasion, they said, a patient who was homeless was unhappy about being discharged because it was too cold outside. Kelly gave the man his coat, a fellow nurse said. On another day, a patient was having a hard time hearing because her hearing aid had run out of batteries. It wasn’t the type of supply the hospital had lying around, so Kelly ran to the nearest drugstore and bought batteries.

Kelly, 48, is believed to be the first health-care worker in New York to die of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and his death prompted an outpouring of grief and anger about the lack of protective equipment for medical professionals. In the months following Kelly’s death, Sherron has called on Congress to pass legislation that would require hospitals to provide workers with proper masks, face shields, gowns and other equipment.

At the time of Kelly’s death, Mount Sinai officials described the nurse as a “hero” for his service but said that “we always provide all our staff with the critically important PPE they need to safely do their job.”

Even at the end, Kelly was more concerned about his family than himself. Sherron said she became aware her brother was sick when he called his parents in mid-March and mentioned he wasn’t feeling well but was “fine” and “going to take some days off work.”

