By the time he died in mid-April at age 44, Weber had been a volunteer firefighter with the Port Monmouth Fire Company for 15 years and married to Danielle for more than 20.

Quite simply, said his sister, Jami Weber, “Rob was a different cut.”

He was the go-to guy if anyone in their large, extended family needed a car fixed, or just about anything else. He played Santa for them all for years and was a “neighborhood father to over 100 children,” someone who would retrieve a group of kids stranded at a diner, even if his beloved 13-year-old Alexa Mary wasn’t among them. When Jami’s husband was out of work last year, her brother dropped off a $500 check so his niece could go on a school trip to Florida.

“He loved helping people,” she said, a passion that also motivated his EMT work on the Middletown First Aid and Rescue Squad.

As a child, Weber had struggled with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and was put in special education classes. While he never received a high school diploma, his characteristic determination set in. He got his plumber’s license and a union job and even ran his own contracting business for home improvements.

His family worried about the risks a firefighter faces. Covid-19 obviously wasn’t one of those. Yet despite his precautions — with his father battling cancer, he was carefully gloving and masking himself on calls — Weber somehow became infected.

In early April, just hours after being out on a fire, he checked himself into Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center with a fever and breathing difficulties. The next two weeks turned into a whipsaw of hope and fear: five days as a patient, one night at home with supplemental oxygen, a rush back to the hospital when the generator pumping that oxygen failed during a blackout. This time, Weber was put on a ventilator.

He finally was able to breathe on his own on Easter Sunday, which meant he was again able to talk with family. He and Jami chatted the next day. Then, in its last cruelty, the virus attacked his heart. Weber died less than 24 hours later on April 14.

In normal times, his wife and daughter, five siblings, 50 first cousins and their families, not to mention his many friends, would have gathered together to mourn. Instead, 87 first responders assembled in a motorcade at his fire station, where the flag whipped at half-staff amid an approaching storm. “Station 3130,” a voice announced, “this is the last call for firefighter Robert Weber.”

Jami says the only way she and the others can make sense of his death is to focus on what they’ve been telling his young nieces and nephews:

“Heaven was needing a hero, and they took him.”