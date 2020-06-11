But when he got sick, Verrier told his family he did not want to take a bed from someone who needed it more. He believed he would beat the virus and be back at St. Barnabas, doing what he did best. From home, he called into meetings, offering advice while deflecting questions about his health.

On April 8, his family convinced him to go to a hospital. He died that afternoon. He leaves behind a wife, Joanne Verrier, and three children — Vanessa, Reginald and Willy.

Verrier is one of five staff members at St. Barnabas killed by covid-19. The Bronx hospital is a safety-net facility in the city’s poorest borough, with more covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths per capita than anywhere in New York. Ernest Patti, who works in the emergency department, recalled the early weeks of the pandemic as “a war zone.”

It was “probably the most horrendous days and nights that I’ve ever worked,” Patti said. “We were just hammered.” They would intubate one patient and turn immediately to the next, only to rush over to another patient who had crashed. The sounds of beeping machines, emergency alerts and ambulance sirens made it hard to hear.

But Patti said his last conversation with Verrier was a happy one. Standing in the parking lot, they talked about their children. Verrier could not believe that Patti’s middle daughter, whom he had diagnosed with appendicitis at age 6, was now 21. They agreed they needed to bring their families together again — a chance they would never have.

“He was special in every kind of way,” said Verrier’s sister, Pascal Verrier, a registered nurse. “He always had time for people; he always made time. … He is the type of person everyone relies on, they call him for help, and he would never say no.”

The father of three was a mentor personally and professionally, urging his younger relatives to excel in whatever field they chose.

“Our accomplishments were a great source of pride for him,” said his niece, Christina Pardo, also a physician. “Many of us drew from his strength — there was nothing insurmountable in his view.”

Verrier came to New York from Haiti as a young doctor, repeating his residency so he could practice in the United States. The day after the devastating 2010 earthquake in his homeland, he was on a plane to the island nation to help.

When people came to him with medical problems they could not afford to treat, he would help them and not charge. But he also enjoyed life fully — traveling, dancing, learning new things.

At the hospital, colleagues called him a teddy bear and a gentle giant; they relished his bear hugs.

“He was a super affable, kind and gentle and emotionally intelligent man,” said Ridwan Shabsigh, chair of surgery at St. Barnabas. “It’s rare that you find in one person a good brain, good hands and a good heart. He had it all.”

Gerard Baltazar, a former colleague, considered Verrier a mentor — not just in work but in life.

Baltazar said Verrier had an uncanny ability to spot not just technical mistakes but the human foibles that gave rise to them. “He’d say, 'You did this because your wife’s upset with you. And I’d say, ‘How did you know that? I didn’t say that.’ But somehow he could just tell. Maybe that’s life experience, maybe that’s intuition.”

He said Verrier also taught him to not hold grudges.

“He was a really kind man, he really put a lot of ego aside and never stayed wounded by anything, whether it was a challenging situation with an administration or a personal attack by an ungrateful patient,” Baltazar said. “He would process it, it would slide off his back, and then he would be everyone’s best friend again, and he would treat everyone like they were his family member.”

Despite Verrier’s positive outlook, his sister said he struggled with covid-19 deaths all around him.

“He said, ‘You know, I’ve tried everything on every patient and it’s so challenging, it gets depressing,’ ” she recalled. He told her he expected no cure for a long time, but that the family shouldn’t worry about him.

“When I heard he was sick, I could not believe it,” Patti said. “He’s always been such a physically strong and imposing kind of guy.” Verrier had survived a serious heart attack several years ago and returned to work as energetic as ever: “I always figured, ‘God, he beat that, this guy is going to live forever.’”

Doctors said there was never a shortage of protective equipment at St. Barnabas, though it might not always match. The hospital was also quick to start barring visitors, as hard as it was for the families of the dying.

“They really were on top of their game,” Patti said. “I was quite proud.”

But given the sheer volume of sick patients, Patti said, “no matter where you were in the hospital … you definitely had an increased risk.” Only in mid-May did the caseload begin to ease. Verrier fell ill shortly before.

Baltazar said he urged Verrier not to work during the pandemic. He knew his mentor was at higher risk, given his size, age and medical history.