The Chinese government dispatched fighter jets Monday into the Taiwan Strait to show its displeasure with the U.S. visit.

Azar said his three-day visit was a recognition of Taiwan’s success battling the coronavirus. The island of 23 million has reported fewer than 480 cases, and U.S. and Taiwanese officials signed an accord Monday pledging further cooperation on disease control and drug development. Azar also met with several top Taiwanese officials, including the island’s president and health minister, and visited a face mask machine factory Wednesday.

Azar vehemently criticized China’s response to the outbreak during the call with reporters Wednesday morning. He said China, where the coronavirus originated, should have disclosed more information about the outbreak and been more transparent in reporting the virus could spread person-to-person and asymptomatically.

He also hammered China for taking a month and a half to allow outside experts in to the country to learn more about the disease, and for pressing the World Health Organization to discourage other nations from imposing travel restrictions against China. Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the virus in January and February.

“If a novel virus like this one had emerged in the United States, Taiwan or another open society, it would have gone very differently,” Azar said. “It would have been reported to public health authorities … even more important, it would have been reported in a timely, accurate manner.”

Azar’s trip raised questions among current and former senior administration officials and outside experts, who wondered why the health secretary would take an international trip as the U.S. outbreak rages. More than 60,000 people a day are receiving positive test results; altogether, more than 5 million people have been infected and more than 161,000 have died.

The Trump administration’s response to the crisis stands in stark contrast to Taiwan’s approach, as the White House has resisted developing a national strategy to fight the pandemic, which has led to chronic shortages in testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment for health-care workers and other front-line personnel.

There have been discussions previously about dispatching Azar as part of a U.S. delegation to Taiwan, but they never materialized, according to a former senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

Some administration officials, however, had previously argued against sending the health secretary to Taiwan because it would politicize global health efforts, an area that requires tremendous cooperation on issues including influenza, childhood vaccinations and efforts to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. Officials argued that priority should be given to maintaining an open line of communication with China on matters of health.

“The idea is that health supersedes any individual country’s interest and there are interdependencies. We’re all in this together, so we’d like to have constructive relationships even with countries that are normally seen as our adversaries,” the former official said.

An HHS spokesman defended Azar’s trip, arguing that countries throughout the world could learn from Taiwan’s experience.

“President Trump is committed to strengthening our nation’s global health alliances, especially during this pandemic. During his travel, Secretary Azar stayed close to the COVID response and we watched key metrics drop — testing result turnaround times, positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths — as the President’s all-of-America strategy got traction,” HHS spokesman Michael Caputo said in a statement.

“Taiwan is a world leader in contact tracing and has utilized technology, without infringing on the rights of its citizens, to assist in these efforts. The world has much to learn from Taiwan’s deep expertise in contact tracing.”

Some experts said that given the low point of the U.S.-China relationship, Azar’s trip was unlikely to exacerbate tensions. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Monday in Beijing that Taiwan was “the most important and most sensitive issue in U.S.-China relations” and warned Washington against elevating relations with Taipei.

Azar, in remarks Monday, said his visit remained consistent with the “one China” principle and largely refrained from commenting on diplomatic relations.

“This is as much a stick-it-to-the-Chinese motion as it is a gesture. We’ve attempted to avoid pointless provocation of the Chinese on these matters, but it implies that we don’t have a whole lot to lose in our relationship with the Chinese on health matters,” said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“In the past, we had extensive cooperation in our scientific [research and development], public health regulatory harmonization — any number of things, we had very active ongoing cooperation. That has collapsed, so Azar goes there but there’s not much to lose. It just further aggravates the situation and confirms that from a U.S. standpoint, the strategic confrontation with China is what matters most to us at this moment in time,” Morrison said.

Azar said his trip also was designed to emphasize support for Taiwan as an observer at the WHO’s regular assembly. He said the global health body had denied Taiwan such a role at China’s behest. Trump recently ordered the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, which he has claimed is beholden to the Chinese government.