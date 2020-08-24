The findings have big potential implications for vaccine use, as well as policies based around the concept of herd immunity that presume those who recover from the virus are unlikely to be reinfected.

Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said the research showed herd immunity from natural infection would be unlikely to eradicate the novel coronavirus. “The only safe and practical approach to achieve herd immunity is through vaccination," he said, although even those might not provide lifelong protection.

But immunologists also emphasized that the case was not a surprise, given what is already known about the response to the virus. “[T]his is a textbook example of how immunity should work,” Akiko Iwasaki, an immunology expert at Yale University, tweeted on Monday.

She noted the second infection was asymptomatic implying that the man’s immune response protected him from disease, although not reinfection, and calling its findings “no cause for alarm.”

The 33-year-old man, an unnamed IT worker from the city, was first hospitalized in late March after testing positive for covid-19. His symptoms included a fever and a cough.

The man was released from hospital in mid-April after testing negative for the virus and having no further symptoms. But after visiting Spain in August, he tested positive again upon returning to Hong Kong, despite appearing asymptomatic.

Physicians at first thought he might be a persistent carrier of the virus, the study’s authors write, but they sequenced the genome of his first and second infection to show the virus strains were different, indicating he had been reinfected.

If the man’s reinfection is confirmed, it may suggest that the level of immunity after an infection may be lower than many had hoped, or it could simply indicate that immunity occurs on a spectrum and while the man had no signs of illness — a sign of partial immune protection — he did test positive.

“Many believe that recovered Covid-19 patients have immunity against reinfection because most developed a serum neutralizing antibody response,” a news release announcing the study noted. “However, there is evidence that some patients have waning antibody levels after a few months.”

Kwok-Yung Hyuen and other study authors suggested in their paper that their “results suggest SARS-CoV-2 may continue to circulate among humans despite herd immunity," using a scientific name to refer to the novel coronavirus.

They conclude that herd immunity is unlikely to eliminate covid-19 on its own and that a potential covid-19 vaccine may not provide lifelong immunity to the disease.

They also recommend that even those who have recovered from the coronavirus continue to comply with social distancing protocols and other measures, such as wearing a mask.

The paper described that while the patient had no detectable antibodies at the time of the second infection, he developed them afterward. “This is encouraging,” Iwasaki wrote on Twitter.

“What we are learning from this new case report is that SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global population, similar to other common old-associated human coronaviruses, even if patients have some degree of acquired immunity,” Glatter said in an interview.

Studies that look at antibodies after a covid-19 infection have reached differing conclusions about the level of immunity that can be expected months later. Experts have noted with the common cold, another illness caused by a coronavirus, people are often reinfected each season.

What may be important is understanding how widespread reinfection is and whether subsequent infections carry as many risks as the first infection, researchers say.

Glattner said that more studies are needed to “evaluate the spectrum of illness — and degree of immunity achieved — as a result of reinfection” by the virus.