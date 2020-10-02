The more closely a person interacts with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of covid-19 spread. In crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation, for example, covid-19 can spread widely, although it’s far less infectious than measles.

AD

AD

Surface transmission is another route of infection, though it is believed to be far less common. People who are infected with the virus can leave droplets on surfaces — doorknobs, cellphones, countertops. Other people who touch those surfaces can then become infected if they touch their mouth, nose or eyes.

It is not yet clear how and when President Trump, who is 74 and has attended several events in recent days without wearing a mask, caught the virus. He was in close contact this week with Hope Hicks, a trusted adviser whose own positive test was announced Thursday, one day after she began to feel ill. Hicks traveled on Air Force One with Trump to Ohio on Tuesday for the debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and on Wednesday evening, accompanied the president to a campaign rally in Duluth, Minn.

What are the president’s symptoms?

Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday; he also described the president was in “good spirits and very energetic.” Two people who spent time with Trump on Thursday, when he attended a fundraiser and delivered a speech at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., told The Washington Post that he did not display symptoms but appeared tired. It is unclear what other characteristics of the infection he may have.

AD

AD

Most cases of coronavirus infection are mild. Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, may manifest a variety of symptoms between two to 14 days after exposure. These include coughing, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, chills, fever, difficulty breathing and the loss of the sense of smell or taste.

Losing the sense of smell appears to be a common feature of infection. In a study of nearly 600 people who recently lost their sense of smell, more than three-quarters tested positive for infection, as a team of researchers reported Thursday in the journal PLOS Medicine. Nearly 40 percent of those people who lost their sense of smell did not have a fever or cough.

Some people who test positive for the infection have no symptoms at all — an estimated 40 percent remain asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But even people without symptoms can spread the pathogen.

AD

AD

In severe cases, people with covid-19 can be hospitalized because of difficulty breathing, high fever or chest pain. The virus mainly attacks the lungs but can also harm the heart, brain, kidney and other organs. More than 200,000 Americans have died of the disease.

What are the president’s risks of severe disease?

The most important risk factor for a severe outcome — greater even than comorbidities — is age. There is no age at which the risk suddenly becomes much more elevated, according to the CDC. The agency tracks mortality rates by decade — for example, ages 65 to 74, or ages 75 to 84 — and says the risk increases with each additional year within those cohorts.

AD

Though Trump’s absolute risk of hospitalization or death from covid-19 remains low, his risks are greater because of his gender and weight. Although men and women catch the virus at similar rates, men disproportionately die from the disease. As of June, men represented 57 percent of U.S. deaths.

AD

Obesity, in particular, is associated with increased covid-19 complications, according to a review published in August of dozens of studies. People with obesity, when compared with those of healthy weight, were 46 percent more likely to be hospitalized and 48 percent more likely to die of the disease.

Trump’s weight, with a body mass index of 30.5, according to his most recent medical report, would place him at “increased risk of severe illness,” according to the CDC’s coronavirus advisory on risk factors. The agency said a body mass index of 30 or higher has increased risk.

AD

Trump also takes a statin for high cholesterol and has slightly elevated blood pressure. In any case, hypertension is not considered as great a risk factor as obesity by the CDC, which says people with that condition “might” be at higher risk.

Is the president in quarantine or isolation? What does that mean?

Although Trump tweeted early Friday that he and the first lady would “quarantine,” that is not the correct term for what infected people should do to prevent further spread of the virus.

AD

Meadows said Friday the president is in self-isolation, which separates people who are sick with a contagious disease from those who are not. According to the CDC, people in isolation should remain isolated for at least 10 days and as long as 20, if their case is severe. Assuming Trump is following that guidance, he is separating himself from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area of the executive residence, and using a separate bathroom.

AD

A quarantine is when the movements of an exposed or infected person are restricted while they wait to determine whether they contracted an infectious disease. This helps prevent the spread of disease that can occur before people know they are sick or infected.

How will the president be treated?

Typically, people with mild cases of covid-19 are provided supportive care — such as hydration and acetaminophen for fever and aches and pains — when they are initially diagnosed, said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

AD

White House physicians might also consider an antiviral drug called remdesivir made by Gilead Sciences. Even though the drug has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for hospitalized patients, it has also shown promise for milder cases.

AD

If Trump were to get much sicker and require hospitalization, doctors would consider several treatments, depending on his condition. In addition to remdesivir, those could include one or more of the following: supplemental oxygen; the steroid dexamethasone to calm an overactive immune system; and blood thinners to reduce the risk of clots.

Monoclonal antibodies, a potential treatment for covid-19 being tested in clinical trials, might be available through a trial, or expanded access program. But Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s first FDA commissioner, said he does not think that should be used because of insufficient data. “It’s prudent not to give him antibodies right now,” Gottlieb said.

AD

Mark McClellan, FDA commissioner during the George W. Bush administration, said the treatments and care for covid-19 have improved sharply in the last six months. “We are seeing much better outcomes in severely ill people,” he said.

What is contact tracing? How might that be done in the White House?

The public health technique called contact tracing helps map and contain the spread of the disease. Disease detectives called contact tracers call, text or otherwise notify people who may have been exposed to an infected individual to determine whether there was any close contact. For the coronavirus, close is considered to be spending 15 minutes or more within six feet of an infected person.

AD

Contact tracing is underway in the White House, spokesman Judd Deere told Agence France-Presse on Friday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request from The Post to describe who was tracking links to the president’s case, or over what timeline.

AD

If the president’s symptoms appeared on Thursday, the beginning of his infectious period would likely have been around Tuesday, said Emily Gurley, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“How many people have had contact with the president of the United States during the past few days and not remember?” Gurley said. “His staff likely keeps detailed notes of meetings and his whereabouts.”

Contact tracing has successfully curbed Ebola and smallpox outbreaks but has been a challenge in the coronavirus pandemic because of the scope of the outbreak.

Which other world leaders have caught this virus?

Trump joins a small but growing number of world leaders and top officials who have contracted the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, was hospitalized for a week in April. He required oxygen and spent several days in the intensive care unit. Johnson has described covid-19 as the most serious danger to his health he had ever experienced.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who had been dismissive of the virus’s severity even as the country’s infections climbed — Brazil ranks third by case count, after the United States and India — tested positive in July. Other leaders with positive test results include Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Canadian first lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau also tested positive in March, and her husband, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, self-isolated for 14 days at their residence, during which he continued to work.