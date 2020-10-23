The study, the only late-stage human test of a coronavirus vaccine that requires just a single shot, was paused by Johnson & Johnson on Oct. 12. It was the second late-stage trial to pause; testing of the vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been on hold in the United States since early September after a a British participant developed a neurological problem.

Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, told Bloomberg that both trials could resume as early as this week, pending clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

When an adverse event occurs during a clinical trial, the testing is typically stopped so that an independent data safety and monitoring board can thoroughly investigate and determine whether the problem was likely related to the vaccine. Rules around clinical trials and patient privacy restrict specific details of adverse events from being released, but the tremendous scrutiny of the coronavirus vaccine trials has led many experts to call for greater transparency in disclosing and explaining the reasons behind trial pauses.

In the Johnson & Johnson trial, a man who received a vaccination suffered a stroke that may have been triggered by an infection.

To conclude the event was not related to the vaccination, investigators probed not only the medical details of the event, but also examined a safety database of 100,000 people who have received vaccines that use the same underlying technology.

Johnson & Johnson spokesman Jake Sargent declined to comment.

The company is testing is the only vaccine that aims to protect people with a single shot; other prospective vaccines require a return visit and second shot three to four weeks after the first to trigger a protective immune response.

The vaccine is being tested in as many as 60,000 volunteers from Peru to South Africa.