“At the individual household level, what’s at stake is basically the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying,” said Henry Walke, the CDC’s covid-19 incident manager.

Beyond that, he said, holiday-related infections could further spread through communities, reaching other vulnerable individuals.

AD

AD

The CDC had previously noted the risk of holiday travel and recommended that travelers take steps including checking local restrictions, wearing a mask, maintaining distance and getting a flu shot. The new guidance says that “postponing planned travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year” and offers a list of questions Americans should ask themselves before making a trip.

Among those questions: whether anyone included in Thanksgiving plans is at increased risk of becoming very sick from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and whether cases are high or increasing or hospitals are overwhelmed in a traveler’s community or destination. Those wanting to travel should also consider whether they or those they plan to visit recently had contact with others and whether they would need to take a bus, train or airplane, where distancing could be more difficult, the CDC said.

“If the answer to any of these questions is ‘yes,’ you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel,” the new guidance says. “It’s important to talk with the people you live with and your family and friends about the risks of traveling.”

AD

AD

The Thanksgiving holiday comes as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed across the United States, with the seven-day average of new cases hovering at more than 160,000 on Thursday, according to Washington Post tracking. The nation’s death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 250,000 on Thursday, and on Wednesday alone, nearly 1,900 deaths were reported, marking the deadliest day since May.

The worsening national picture has heightened concerns about the impact of Thanksgiving, with public health experts fearful that travel and traditional gatherings could contribute to the surging infections.

“I’m just as tired of this pandemic as everyone else is,” Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security, said in an interview. She urged that precautions be taken despite the fatigue and the desire to see family. “This year, we’re doing Thanksgiving over Zoom, even though my parents live 45 minutes away.”

AD

AD

Virtual gatherings, or celebrations with only the members of a person’s own household, “is the safest choice this Thanksgiving,” the CDC’s guidelines say.

For those still planning to travel, the guidelines offer tips specific to overnight stays. When considering whether to stay overnight, people should consider whether anyone they plan to visit is at increased risk from covid-19. They should also make plans ahead of time for isolation, medical care, basic care and travel home if someone becomes infected during the visit.

Additionally, the CDC said, visitors should wash their clothes and masks and keep their luggage away from common areas. Masks should be worn indoors and removed only when eating, drinking and sleeping. Members of different households should maintain six feet of distance at all times.

AD

AD

Hosts should improve ventilation by opening windows or doors or putting central air and heating on continuous circulation. People should spend time together outdoors, taking a walk or sitting six feet apart for interpersonal interactions. Singing and shouting should be avoided, especially inside. Pets should be treated like human family members and kept from interacting with people outside the household.

Guests and hosts should monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

However, the CDC is strongly recommending staying home.

“All Americans want to do the right thing to protect their families, even when there are hard decisions to be made,” Walke said. “We all must do our best to protect those around us.”