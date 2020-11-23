A third wave of coronavirus cases in the county took off in September, and cases have been rising faster ever since. The second wave, which peaked in July, was significantly smaller, but followed the same pattern: Cases rose first, then hospitalizations, then deaths.

The second wave began in mid-June, when cases began to rise a few weeks after Memorial Day. About 10 days later, hospitalization numbers started to go up, followed by a rise in deaths about two weeks after that. The data from the beginning of the third wave shows a similar trend.

At the height of the second wave, the data followed a corresponding, though more compressed, pattern. New cases and hospitalizations peaked around the same time, and deaths peaked about 10 days later. This wave may do the same.

“Deaths always lag considerably behind cases,” Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, told Congress in June.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended against traveling for Thanksgiving. The agency’s guidance says the safest way to celebrate is to avoid gatherings with people outside of your household. If you do plan to celebrate with others, it’s safest to stay outdoors, wear masks when possible and stay at least six feet apart.

Americans “must unite in our efforts against the virus,” CDC covid-19 incident manager Henry Walke said at a briefing last week.