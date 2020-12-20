The groups designated Sunday total about 49 million people and were deemed the next highest priority by the expert advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because the vaccine remains in short supply.

Trucks with shipments of the second coronavirus vaccine by Moderna shipped out to all 50 states on Dec. 20. (The Washington Post)

An estimated 30 million front-line essential workers labor in meat plants, grocery stores, prisons, public transit and other key areas, and cannot work remotely. They are a priority because they play a critical role in keeping society functioning, and they live or work in high-risk, high-transmission communities.

Adults 75 and older — about 19 million people — were also included in this priority group because they account for 25 percent of hospitalizations and a significant share of deaths from covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1 to recommend these workers and older adults be prioritized in what is known as phase 1b.

Their vote also covered an even larger group of people who will become the third priority group in weeks to come. That larger group of 129 million people — part of phase 1c — is made up of a second tier of essential workers, adults 65 to 74 and adults 16 to 64 with high risk medical conditions. (Overlapping populations are excluded.)

The subsequent tier of essential workers is made up of 10 broad areas, including finance, information technology, food service, energy and transportation and logistics.

Advisory group members made clear that the broad outlines will give states flexibility to make priority decisions locally.

“These are going to be imperfect,” said Grace Lee, a committee member and a professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine, referring to the industries listed in the two groups of essential workers.

Health-care workers across the U.S. received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine following its Dec. 11 authorization by the FDA. (The Washington Post)

The 14 members of the panel have been wrestling with questions about balancing fairness and speed since the spring. They have held nearly a dozen public meetings to examine evidence to address how best to balance saving the lives of the most vulnerable against stopping the spread of the virus, and doing so in a way that will lessen health inequities.