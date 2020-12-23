The additional doses are unlikely to mean an expansion of early access to the shots, which are being rationed for health-care workers and long-term care residents and staff, as the coronavirus strains the country’s medical system. But the added supply averts the possibility of a devastating shortfall in the spring and summer, right as the government was anticipating being able to make immunization available to wider segments of the public.

Though it does not accelerate when most Americans will be able to receive shots, Wednesday’s announcement increases by one-third the amount of vaccine available by mid-2021. Pfizer and the biotechnology company Moderna, which have received federal authorization to distribute coronavirus vaccines on an emergency basis, have now promised, between them, to provide the government with 400 million doses. The shots will be free to anyone who receives them.

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, said Wednesday.

According to data maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600,000 vaccine doses had been administered in the United States by Wednesday. More than 4.5 million doses had been distributed, mainly to large hospital systems equipped to rapidly inoculate large numbers of ICU nurses, respiratory therapists, service workers and others battling an intensifying surge of covid-19 infections.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the virus has infected 18.2 million people in the United States and killed 323,000.

The first vaccines are being given as the country faces a rapid surge in infections and deaths and some hospitals are exceeding their capacities. Over the past week, an average of 2,666 Americans died each day of coronavirus — a record. Nearly 118,000 patients were hospitalized with covid-19 — also an all-time high for the country.

Between the products from Pfizer and Moderna, federal officials say they anticipate being able to deliver at least a first shot of the two-dose regimens to 100 million Americans by the end of February. Pfizer and Moderna have both promised that half of their doses will be available to the government for distribution by April 1.

The leaders of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s initiative to speed the development of vaccines and therapeutics, have stressed that other promising vaccine candidates will soon supplement this supply. Some of those additional candidates, which include single-dose regimens easier to store and administer, are in late-stage clinical trials, while others have yet to begin them.

The agreement reached Wednesday also includes options for the government to purchase an additional 400 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As part of the agreement, the government has agreed to use the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law allowing the designation of certain supplies as essential in wartime or other national emergencies, to help the pharmaceutical giant accelerate production. The Trump administration has drawn criticism, including from public health experts, for not making broader use of the law, including for the production of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, that have remained in short supply.

Pfizer has been stressing for several months its eagerness for the administration to help it gain vaccine-making supplies through this law, said people familiar with the negotiations, because some of the materials it needed had been snapped up by companies given priority under Operation Warp Speed.

Pfizer was the only company that did not take government money for research and development of a vaccine, which meant U.S. officials have had less insight into aspects of its manufacturing process, federal officials have said, and less certainty about where the company’s doses would be sold. Pfizer, for its part, had indicated to the government that it would be able to provide 70 million doses in the second quarter and an additional 30 million in the third quarter — but that it might be able to get to 100 million doses more quickly if it received help gaining access to certain raw ingredients.

Under Wednesday’s agreement, Pfizer is adhering to its original time frame even with government help, pledging to provide 70 million additional doses by June 30 and the other 30 million by the end of July.

The question of the company’s manufacturing capacity was central to negotiations that were jump-started when administration officials recently sought to buy another 100 million doses from the drugmaker. The administration had earlier turned down entreaties to lock down more of the supply, causing Pfizer to commit hundreds of millions of doses to other countries.

With a sharply limited supply of shots for the next few months, states have for now been prioritizing health-care workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, with other front-line workers and people aged 75 and older expected to gain access in the next phase. In one bright spot for hospitals receiving the initial shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, some health-care providers discovered they could get as many as seven doses out of vials they were told contained only five doses of the precious vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to reissue the emergency use authorization soon for the vaccine to make clear that six doses can be extracted from a vial, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share details publicly. The extra dose can be acquired by using a kind of syringe, called a low dead space syringe, that cuts medication waste.