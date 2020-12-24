￼ Update 7 On biPap being transferred to ICU update 6 I was home for less than 12 hours. Spiked a temperature of 103 and my blood pressure plummeted to 80/60 with a heart rate of 132. I’m back in the hospital, a different hospital Saint Vincent Carmel.￼￼ Those people were trying to kill me. Clearly everyone has to agree they discharge me way too soon. They are now treating me for a bacterial pneumonia as well as Covid pneumonia. I am getting very compassionate care. They are offering me pain medicine ￼ Update #5 I am home in my own bed❤️￼￼ Update #4 ￼ No fever this morning. Oxygen saturation deep down to 89%. Blood pressure slightly high but stable. Heart rate is in the normal range. I do feel short of breath but I am off the oxygen. I’m only on Decadron now. And more than likely I’ll go home today. Update #3 I now have a pulmonologist who has adjusted my care plan. My pain is been adequately treated. The chief medical officer has stated that there will be some diversity training and they’re working on getting me an apology from Dr. bannec. I continue to be fever free and this is day three of that. Still short of breath and in generally weak ￼￼￼ Update #2 This is Dr Susan Moore and I’ve spoken to the CMO of the IU healthcare system. He assures me that all my concerns will be addressed and that he will personally see that I get the best care possible. My pain is being properly managed now. I remain on oxygen 2 L and I’m now coughing up blood. I have spoken to pulmonology and they are going to increase My Decadron. Update #1 The CMO of IU Medical healthcare system ￼has been contacted. I found out that ￼Dr. bannec has a poor reputation dating as far back as three years. ￼ I did receive IV pain medication which helped tremendously last night The nurse taking care of me last night and the tech were both African-American. They brought in the nurse from IU Methodist downtown Indianapolis.￼￼ I am so scared please give me some advice on how to proceed. I am admitted at IU north with COVID-19￼ 11/22/2020 Tested negative for COVID-19 11/29/2020 Tested positive for COVID-19 I presented with respiratory rate in the 30s, heart rate in the 150s and a fever of 101.5￼ I had to beg to get the Remdesivir because Dr. Bannec said my chest x-ray was normal￼￼￼. I then had to beg for a CT of my chest which I finally got and it showed large mediastinal lymphadenopathy right lower lobe infiltrate in a new left lower lobe infiltrate. After receiving two infusions of the Remdesivir dr. Bannec said I don’t qualify, I’m not short of breath, he doesn’t know why my neck hurts and he doesn’t feel comfortable giving me any narcotics. All I can do is cry I was in so much pain. He said you can just go home right now. Of note he did not even listen to my lungs he didn’t touch me in any way. He performed no physical exam. I told him you cannot tell me how I feel. Next thing I know stat stat CT angiogram was ordered for my neck which showed new infiltrates in my lungs superiorly and new pleural effusion since December 1 in addition to new mediastinal lymphadenopathy. Next thing I know I’m getting a phone call saying what can we get for your pain. Why do I have to prove that there’s something wrong with me in order for my pain to be treated. I have informed the patient advocate￼￼￼￼￼