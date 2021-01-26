The weekly allocation is forecast to go from about 8.6 million doses to about 10 million doses. The vaccine is distributed on a population basis among 64 jurisdictions, including 50 states, eight territories and six major cities.

Zients is expected to stipulate the increased supply will come from releasing more doses of Moderna’s vaccine — one of two authorized for emergency use in the United States. The other available product, also a two-dose regimen, was developed by Pfizer and German company BioNTech.

The stepped-up allocations are projected to last through the coming weeks. They will be welcome news to state and local officials who have implored the federal government for better forecasting of vaccine availability and transparency about supply.

The White House declined to comment. But in a briefing early Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “There are some calls this afternoon with governors to brief them on these plans and give them an update on how we will continue to work together even more efficiently.” She also said President Biden would be addressing vaccination planning later in the day.

Both companies have said they are ramping up production. Each has pledged to provide 100 million doses to the United States by the end of March and another 100 million in the second quarter.

Moderna this month raised its global target for the year from 500 million doses to 600 million. Pfizer and BioNTech recently raised their target from 1.3 billion doses to 2 billion doses. Much of that supply is set to go to other countries.

Pfizer already has delayed or reduced shipments to Canada and Europe as it retools a factory in Belgium, frustrating foreign governments. But chief executive Albert Bourla said during a Bloomberg News event Tuesday morning that the company would be able to supply the United States with 200 million doses two months earlier than expected because of a labeling change that allows medical providers to squeeze an extra dose out of each vial.

In the United States, vaccine appointments have been canceled throughout the country as state and local health officers and medical providers confront a sharply limited supply of vaccine doses, which are being targeted at medical workers, older people, some front-line workers and other highly vulnerable people. The patchwork of rules about eligibility has deepened confusion about access to the shots.

