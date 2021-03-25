AD

Additional resources, the government promised, “will expand access to vaccines for vulnerable populations and increase vaccine confidence across the country.”

AD

Whether these aims are realized could decide how quickly the United States reaches the high levels of immunity needed to halt the spread of the virus. With supply of all three authorized vaccines ramping up, issues of access and trust have become paramount. The administration has made equity a central priority, but the challenges are immense, beginning with a lack of clear data on the race and ethnicity of vaccine recipients.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in an interview with The Washington Post this week that the government would need to go to great lengths to reach some people, such as those who toil in farm fields or on construction sites. And last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention carved out a new position focusing on vaccine equity, naming a prominent HIV/AIDS doctor to the post.

AD

As the immunization campaign picks up speed, yawning racial gaps and other disparities are threatening to undermine progress in curtailing the pandemic.

AD

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found a “consistent pattern across states of Black and Hispanic people receiving smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and deaths and compared to their shares of the total population.” The pattern held from California, where Latinos are 40 percent of the population but account for 21 percent of vaccinations, to D.C., where Black people make up 46 percent of the population but account for 31 percent of vaccinations.

The $6 billion will be disbursed by the Health Resources and Services Administration to nearly 1,400 community health centers throughout the country. While seeking to broaden access in communities of color and among rural and low-income populations, the funding outlined Thursday will also help promote uptake of vaccines. States and other jurisdictions will gain access to $3 billion for efforts aimed at boosting vaccine confidence in communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

AD

Additional resources will support community health workers, according to the fact sheet.