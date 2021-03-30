Before the coronavirus pandemic, Pfeuffer would get a thrill out of being intimate with a partner while surrounded by others. This time, however, none of her usual dates are fully vaccinated, so she’s going alone. She doesn’t plan to get physical with anyone, as coronavirus tests aren’t a prerequisite. And there’s a new accessory in her sex party outfit that she doesn’t anticipate taking off, no matter how steamy it gets: her trusty N95.

Vaccinated or not, the urge to bust out of hibernation is ubiquitous: Spring breakers are flooding Miami Beach. Tinder is giving out 1,000 free coronavirus tests to encourage daters to meet in person. Clothing brands are hawking suits with ads depicting models not just making out but licking one another’s faces. President Biden is predicting the Fourth of July could approach “normal,” backyard barbecues and all. Is life really about to get … fun again?

After hard times, history shows, we like to let loose. The 1918 flu pandemic and World War I were followed by the Roaring Twenties, a highflying time of economic growth, expanded rights for women and sexual freedom. But it wasn’t all a big party: Booze was banned; organized crime flourished; anti-immigrant sentiment and racism were rampant. Our boom probably will be even more measured, John M. Barry, author of “The Great Influenza,” told Politico magazine recently, in part because we’re not experiencing the simultaneous relief of a war ending and an illness subsiding. Plus, the risk of catching covid-19 will linger for years. This century’s Roaring Twenties might be more like a light purr.

Pfeuffer, the sex-party attendee in Seattle, is not a vaccinated gal gone wild. She’s merely thrilled to regain a sense of balance, somewhere between hermit and social butterfly. “I might have to practice walking in heels,” she says. “I don’t even know if I still have that skill set.”

Another skill that might need polishing: conversing with live humans. “I’m guessing the environment is going to be awkward as hell,” she says. “I’m not even sure I remember how to flirt with strangers. That might be a good place to start.”

Still, we’re about to see a whole lot of flirting with strangers. Bar and restaurant owners predict that, after a year of social distancing and mask requirements, it’ll be harder to keep patrons in line this summer. Ashwin Deshmukh, owner of Short Stories, a bar and restaurant in New York’s East Village, sees the recent chaos in Miami — where police enforced a curfew after fights and violence had broken out — as a warning for other cities. “I think people will probably go somewhat crazy, and everyone will wear something smaller and tighter to go out.” He recently spotted a couple getting escorted out of a SoHo establishment for “bathroom shenanigans.”

Deshmukh anticipates lots of young singles returning to New York City after messaging the same people for months, eager to convert those digital flirtations to in-person connections. Even before the pandemic, he caught couples canoodling in his restaurant’s prep kitchen downstairs. Now, as Short Stories prepares to reopen after a winter hiatus, he’s a little worried guests will get sloppy and disregard safety measures. “We might have eyes on the back of the room near the bathroom, to make sure it’s just one person back there,” Deshmukh says.

On dating apps, “vaccinated” has become the new 6-foot-3. Meredith Golden, a dating expert and founder of the Darma dating app, suggests that vaccinated singles put that information front and center — “it’ll tip the scale in your favor,” she says — just don’t be a jerk about it. For those with the audacity to swipe while awaiting their shots, well, good luck to you.

It’s been a lonely, isolating year for singles, Golden notes. And while the pandemic trained daters to slow down and wait weeks or months to get physical, she predicts that being vaccinated will nudge them to “go wild” for a bit. “Everyone deserves to have a little fun now, safely,” she adds.

Joshua Garcia, a 28-year-old doctoral student at the University of California at Berkeley, is dreaming of the day he’ll get to put on his best outfit, get jabbed — and update his dating app profile with a vaccination selfie. Garcia feels a sense of loss over plans that have been deferred during the pandemic, and says that once he’s vaccinated, “maybe those no’s can become yeses in the future. There’s hopefulness in that.”

His idea of the perfect vaccinated moment isn’t going to a music festival or a sweaty party — it’s eating dinner with friends indoors, or sitting down at a community table at a coffee shop and spontaneously making conversation with the cute stranger sitting across from him. “I think my bar for social interaction has gotten lower than it was before the pandemic,” Garcia says.

In San Francisco and D.C., people are so eager to bust out of their homes that they’ve created Meetup groups specifically for the vaccinated. Jessica Warner, a 30-year-old intelligence analyst in Alexandria, says she created a D.C.-area group to meet new people because most of her friends aren’t vaccinated yet and only wanted to hang out via Zoom. The group’s recent outing at a beer garden “felt like a step back toward the life I used to lead, a more social existence,” she says.

Warner is aware that a club strictly for vaccinated folks seems exclusive. But so far the group’s gatherings have followed the pandemic protocol we’re used to by now: outdoors, still full of elbow bumps and social distancing. “It’s not like I’m running around hugging people or anything. But it does feel like the opportunities are open.”

The vaccination divide means we can’t all show up to the party at the same time. Aida Manduley, a therapist and sexuality educator in Boston, cautions that vaccinated Americans should continue to act in solidarity with those who aren’t vaccinated yet. “A lot of people are looking at the vaccine like a badge of honor and shaming those who don’t have it or only wanting to interact with those who have it,” Manduley notes.

Manduley sees troubling undertones in vaccinated daters calling themselves “safe,” “clean” or “clear” of covid-19, all terms that stigmatize those who haven’t had access to the vaccine yet or those who have recovered from the illness. For Manduley and other health experts, this social stratification is reminiscent of how HIV-positive individuals were shunned in the 1980s and ’90s.

And how will the vaccinated mingle with the anti-vaxxers? Reilly King, a 19-year-old child-care worker in Memphis, matched with a hot guy on Tinder. In making small talk on the app, she told him that she’d just had her first dose and wasn’t feeling so great. When he responded that he doesn’t believe in vaccines — “I’m not going to do that to my body” — she unmatched him. When OkCupid asked its users about covid-19, 40 percent of respondents said they would cancel a date with someone who didn’t want to get vaccinated.

For those who are gathering, even small pleasures — such as sharing a meal and playing board games — can feel intoxicating. When a data analyst in Seattle had three vaccinated neighborhood pals over to celebrate his 29th birthday this past weekend, he likened the gathering to a family reunion or holiday meal where people had traveled thousands of miles to get there. Because, in a sense, they had. “It was like coming to a familiar place,” he says.

The host, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for personal privacy, is in an open relationship with his live-in boyfriend. When covid numbers are spiking, they stay monogamous. Now, they’re both vaccinated and are open to new sexual partners. On Sunday, the birthday boy got to reunite with a friend with benefits. “It was the first sexual experience outside of my relationship in over six months,” he says. “It felt really nice to know that that kind of thing was accessible to me again.”