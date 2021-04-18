A federal official died this weekend at an emergency shelter set up to care for unaccompanied migrant children in Texas, according to a health department email obtained by The Washington Post.

Mary Brodie-Henderson, an IT specialist in the department of Health and Human Services, was working at a site in Houston, Texas, that housed several hundred unaccompanied children. Brodie-Henderson collapsed on Friday evening and could not be revived at a nearby hospital, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in an email to staff.

“We are saddened by this terrible loss, and immensely grateful for Mary’s contributions and every single person contributing to this effort serving unaccompanied children,” Becerra wrote.

The Biden administration has spent weeks calling for federal volunteers to respond to the surge of unaccompanied children at the border. Brodie-Henderson was normally assigned to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the department’s chief information officer, according to the HHS directory.

HHS on Saturday also abruptly moved to close the Houston shelter and transfer children to other facilities. It was not immediately clear if there was a connection between Brodie-Henderson’s death on Friday and the decision to close the shelter.

HHS officials said there was no connection between the two events.