“We are saddened by this terrible loss, and immensely grateful for Mary’s contributions and every single person contributing to this effort serving unaccompanied children,” Becerra wrote.
The Biden administration has spent weeks calling for federal volunteers to respond to the surge of unaccompanied children at the border. Brodie-Henderson was normally assigned to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the department’s chief information officer, according to the HHS directory.
HHS on Saturday also abruptly moved to close the Houston shelter and transfer children to other facilities. It was not immediately clear if there was a connection between Brodie-Henderson’s death on Friday and the decision to close the shelter.
HHS officials said there was no connection between the two events.